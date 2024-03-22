Jason Sudeikis confronts Smash Bros player in wild new Taco Bell ad

A Super Smash Bros Melee player was confronted by actor Jason Sudeikis over his thoughts on Taco Bell in an absurd new ad.

There may be no bigger video game crossover franchise than Smash Bros and in one of the most wild collabs yet, Marth main Austin ‘Reeve’ Reed found himself in a commercial alongside Jason Sudeikis.

The ad, dubbed ‘Unethical Daytime Meal’ begins with Sudeikis reading a tweet by Reeve where he says “getting Taco Bell during the day feels unethical.”

In response, the actor decides to use Taco Bell’s Cantina Chicken Menu to change his mind by showing up to a restaurant where Kentucky’s best Smash player was chowing down on some Taco Bell.

“Is it daytime or nighttime?” Sudeikis rhetorically asks. “So what do you think, Reeve? Because [the tweets] plus the sun makes me think that your pants might be on fire. You get what I’m saying, right?”

So far, Reeve himself hasn’t responded to his newfound fame, but others in the Smash community have taken notice.

“Is there a Marth homie discount now that Reeve has appeared in a Taco Bell commercial?” asked fellow player Rishi.

“Why is Reeve in a Taco Bell commercial with Ted Lasso?” another remarked.

This isn’t the first time a Smash player has shown up on TV at an unexpected time. Last year, Smash Ultimate legend MkLeo was in a Fox News weather report.