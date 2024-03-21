Fatal Fury Producer reveals his big issue with how Smash Ultimate added Terry Bogard

Terry Bogard’s addition to Super Smash Bros Ultimate added yet another iconic fighting game franchise to Nintendo’s beloved platform fighter, but Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves producer Yasuyuki Oda had one big issue with how it was handled.

Fatal Fury became the second fighting game series to see a representative in Smash, following Street Fighter icons Ryu and Ken, when Terry Bogard joined the roster back in 2019.

In a new interview with Eventhubs, Yasuyuki Oda was asked about Terry’s inclusion in Smash and if there was anything he took issue with at that time.

“The fact that Mai couldn’t be shown as a background character for all the good boys and girls,” he explained.

Nintendo

Like all DLC fighters, Terry also received his own stage. In his, other Fatal Fury and King of Fighters stars such as Geese Howard, Athena Asamiya, Kyo Kusanagi, and others would appear in the background.

Notably absent, however, was Mai. According to series creator Masahiro Sakurai, the decision was made not to include her because “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is for good boys and girls of many different ages.”

This suggested that Mai was too mature for the teen-rated Smash game so the team made the unfortunate decision to cut her from the stage.

Nonetheless, Terry’s addition to Smash has been, for the most part, a successful one. While never being a meta-dominant fighter, some pros have had success with Terry. Notably, Team Liquid’s Michael ‘Riddles’ Kim captured multiple tournaments maining him before relegating Bogard to a secondary when he made Tekken’s Kazuya his primary go-to character.