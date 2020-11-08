 New Smash Ultimate DLC sales report is good sign for third Fighters Pass - Dexerto
New Smash Ultimate DLC sales report is good sign for third Fighters Pass

Published: 8/Nov/2020 19:25

by Michael Gwilliam
Smash Ultimate Fighters Pass Volume 3
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

Nintendo’s latest financial report spells very good news for Smash Ultimate fans hoping that more DLC is released after Fighters Pass Volume 2 concludes in 2021.

Super Smash Bros UItimate has quickly become one of the most legendary video games in history since its release in 2018 thanks to its ever-growing roster of fighters.

With over 80 fully playable fighters, it’s unlikely that Nintendo will ever be able to replicate the vastness of Ultimate’s cast. This is why some fans want the game to continue growing through the Switch’s lifespan. Now, that’s looking like a real possibility.

Fighters Pass Volume 2 is performing well

Despite global health concerns affecting development and only ARMS’ Min Min releasing at the trail end of Q2, sales of downloadable content for Smash increased with Fighters Pass Volume 2.

Nintendo's DLC sales figures
Nintendo
Smash DLC is selling very well.

In fact, digital software in general had a 139.4% year-on-year increase with full titles and add-on content.

Not only that, but Smash Ultimate in general continues to keep performing. Since release, the game has generated over 21 million sales, putting it behind just Mario 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

So, with all this info added up, it would make sense for Nintendo to launch a third Fighters Pass once Volume 2 concludes.

Completed Smash Ultimate DLC board
Reddit/epicmartin7_/Nintendo
There is room for four new characters after Fighters Pass Volume 2.

Four final fighters?

Nintendo may even have been preparing for this. As Dexerto previously reported back in June, the character screen will still have four empty slots once all of the Volume 2 DLC is released.

However, if players choose to “stack” echo fighters in the character select screen, it looks perfectly even. This could be because a third Fighters Pass will only include new echo fighters. They would be a lot easier to design than full-blown characters. As it stands, there have not been any new echo fighters since the game released.

There are still four characters to be revealed for Fighters Pass Volume 2. After that the future is uncertain. Hopefully, if sales keep performing, Nintendo will announce a third one to close out Smash’s DLC run.

Business

Immortals raise $26m after departing Call of Duty League

Published: 6/Nov/2020 18:15 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 18:16

by Adam Fitch
Immortals Gaming Club raises 26m
Tina Jo/Riot Games

Immortals MiBR

Immortals Gaming Club have raised $26 million in Series B-1 funding following the sale of their Call of Duty League franchise.

The company owns and operates Immortals, Brazilian brand MIBR, Overwatch League franchise Los Angeles Valiant, and Counter-Strike platform Gamers Club.

The investment was raised to “fuel ongoing growth of the company’s core,” which is mainly their team brands.

Meg Whitman, a board member and existing investor, led the funding round. She previously served as the CEO of eBay, Quibi, and Hewlett Packard (HP) Enterprise.

MIBR's new CSGO roster with vsm, lucas1, kng, leo_drunky, and tnk
MIBR
MIBR just signed a fresh new CS:GO roster.

Immortals Gaming Club just sold one of their flagship brands, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles. The Call of Duty League franchise slot has been acquired by 100 Thieves and rebranded as the Los Angeles Thieves, while the OpTic brand is expected to now be owned by Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez.

“IGC is focused on investing aggressively in growth in competitive gaming, inclusive of our platform, non-team assets such as Gamers Club, and our core team brands Immortals and MIBR,” said Ari Segal, CEO of Immortals Gaming Club.

“We’ve enjoyed strong growth in our non-team asset portfolio and are excited to leverage a strong balance sheet and focus our energy, time, capital, and other resources on these aspects of the business, as well as current and future esports team assets that authentically serve and deliver for gaming communities around the world.”

LA Thieves
LA Thieves
SlasheR, Kuavo, and Muddawg return to 100 Thieves as members of LA Thieves.

Immortals Gaming Club acquired the OpTic Gaming brand when they purchased Infinite Esports & Entertainment in June 2019.

They also obtained Overwatch League brand Houston Outlaws, which was later sold to Beasley Media Group.

On selling their Call of Duty League slot to 100 Thieves, IGC board member Steve Cohen said: “IGC’s vertical integration and multi-pronged approach to brand building affords us the ability to repeatedly check our performance and impact in the market in real time.”