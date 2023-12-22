Metafy under fire for “edgy” Super Smash Bros. Ultimate post

Video game coaching company Metafy is receiving backlash online for a now deleted post they made in regards to Steve’s ban from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

When it comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, fans are constantly going back and forth online in regards to characters featured in the game. Which are the best to use, who have overpowered abilities and so forth.

Back in February 2023, Minecraft character Steve was banned from competitive Smash Bros. Ultimate tournaments after players discovered new game-breaking technology that made the character virtually unbeatable.

Minecraft’s Steve has been a controversial fighter since his release, and a big reason why is just how many unique options the character has when optimized.

Despite calls to ban the fighter earlier in the post-lockdown era after Japanese Smash prodigy Acola’s dominance with Steve, tech known as ‘Phantom MLG’ lets Steve get out of combos, cancel hit stun, and strike back against opponents who don’t have the same counterplay.

As a result, the character has since been banned from use during major tournaments.

Now however, video game coaching company Metafy has found themselves in the middle of a major Smash Bros. Ultimate controversy following a now deleted post they made in regards to Steve’s banning on Ultimate.

The post in question is an image that features two children, one holding a gun and the other holding up an image of Steve. The photo is captioned “one child is holding something that is banned in America to protect them. Guess which one.”

Across Reddit, users have been going back and forth, sharing their thoughts on Metafy’s now deleted jab at Steve’s banning within the game.

One Redditor commented, “Are you fucking serious? Steve was banned, and you think this is an ok time to make jokes? I can’t fu**ing believe people nowadays, Steve was banned, THIS IS SERIOUS!”

Another added, “I had sort of the same thought. The implication of the original image is supposed to be that it’s wrong to have banned whatever left-kid is holding when the right-kid’s giant gun is not banned, correct? I suppose the fact that People Are Stupid is an ironclad law, and you should expect misinterpretation though.

That said, as another reply suggests, there is something tasteless about using such a serious issue as gun laws to make a joke about competitive video games.”

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.