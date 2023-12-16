Fortnite player goes ‘bananas’ playing Festival mode with bizarre controller

Fortnite Festival players are loving the return of Guitar Hero in-game, and one player’s dedication to the mode is absolutely bananas.

Aside from introducing its usual changes to the battle royale mode, Fortnite‘s Chapter 5 introduced three new major modes — Rocket Racing, LEGO Fortnite, and Fortnite Festival. Each mode serves as a homage to classic titles Rocket League, Minecraft, and Rock Band/Guitar Hero.

Feedback around the modes has been pretty positive, in particular, Fortnite Festival, as it marks the return of musical titles that have been dormant for years. Clips have flooded the internet with players performing in-game tracks on the hardest difficulties, using a variety of peripherals, just like the good old days.

One player takes the absolute cake for being the most dedicated player of all, with a shocking display of potassium power.

Fortnite Festival player goes bananas on the sticks

Shared to the FortNiteBR Reddit, user ra_che_blu showed their hardcore Festival setup. Using four bananas in a jerry-rigged setup akin to the potato electricity science project, they tap the bananas to the grove of Mr. Brightside by The Killers.

It’s quite an impressive feat, one that you have to see to believe.

A few weeks ago, Fortnite tweeted out a series of missing persons memos for Peely, the well-known banana character. It seems like players have found him with one reply to the above video saying: “So that’s where Peely went.”

Banana gaming isn’t as uncommon as you’d think, as players have figured out how to hardwire the fruit to play games. One YouTuber did a charity stream playing Dark Souls 3 using eight bananas, with great results.

Here’s hoping this player hooks up a few extra bananas and plays Fortnite Festival on the harder difficulties.