Smash Ultimate players in shock at “terrifying” Steve Ultra Instinct buff discovery

Smash Ultimate players are in disbelief at a new Steve tech discovery that makes the game’s most powerful fighter even more dangerous to play against.

For the past year, Japanese Steve pro ZETA acola has dominated the esport, only ever losing tournaments to rival FaZe Sparg0. With Steve already regarded as the best character in the game, players were baffled to learn that he has even more hidden tech.

Previously, players had been pushing for a Steve ban after learning about some of the tools the Minecraft fighter has up his sleeve and those demands are being echoed yet again following a new discovery.

In a post on X, YouTuber ‘WhyDo’ ended his week of Steve buffs series with an absolute banger of a tech called MAD, which lets the fighter dodge attacks while mining for resources.

New Steve tech shocks Smash Ultimate community

In the video, which amusingly uses Dragon Ball Super’s Ultra Instinct music, it’s revealed that Steve can cancel mine directly into airdodge by keeping B held the whole time.

This means there is even less counterplay against Steve, because he can evade attacks while mining, removing one of his few weaknesses.

“A full six frames faster than rolling, this could seriously impact some MUs, “ WhyDo explained.

Players across the Smash Ultimate community were both shocked and disturbed by what they saw. “This is actually huge, hitting Steve while he’s mining was generally a good option in neutral and let you play some bait and punish to get into his space,” one remarked.

“I am absolutely goddamn terrified of this one in particular,” said another.

“What in God’s name is this?” exclaimed Team Liquid Hungrybox upon seeing this tech in action.

Whether or not this will result in more tournaments banning Steve remains to be seen, but hopefully these oversights by the devs can be fixed if Nintendo ends up releasing a Deluxe edition of Smash Ultimate on the Switch 2.