From Sonic to Minecraft: Funniest and craziest viral MMA knockout edits

MMA offers an unparalleled viewing experience, featuring various styles of wrestling and the ability to kick, punch, and even elbow the opponent.

While submission stoppages are exciting, and brutal fights that go the distance are crowd-pleasers, nothing hits like a jaw-dropping knockout.

Look no further than the Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje battle at UFC 300. It was a classic matchup regardless, but the final-second knockout solidified it.

There are countless hours of YouTube videos highlighting the best knockouts in MMA history. Even casual viewers go out of their way to track down these shocking moments.

As such, fans have been making creative edits, either hyping up the winner or poking fun at the loser.

Dexerto Sport have compiled a list of the funniest MMA edits across social media.

A Sonic the Hedgehog homage

Speaking of the Holloway-Gaethje slugfest, an edit of the exhilarating finish has caught steam on social media. In it, Sonic villain Dr. Eggman makes a cameo as the referee.

Holloway connects with the knockout blow, sending coins flowing before Gaethje takes the part of Sonic the Hedgehog and blazes through the course.

Minecraft takes center stage

MMA TikTok took inspiration from Minecraft by creating an edit of Sean O’Malley knocking out Aljamain Sterling with a pick axe from the popular game.

MMA fighter hit so hard he starts playing piano

This clip shows a fighter getting clocked, sending his mouthpiece flying, and then giving way to a knee-slapping piano edit.

From fighting to a motor scooter

In this video, the victim is sent to the canvas after a savvy left hook, putting him on a scooter for the elderly.

Jose Aldo turns into a vegetable

The next one shows legendary MMA star Jose Aldo turning into a carrot after the infamous 13-second knockout by Conor McGregor.

Justin Gaethje goes six feet under

Gaethje was the butt of yet another MMA edit showing the former BMF champion rolling into his own grave.

Holly Holm becomes a KFC employee

Holly Holm gets the meme treatment next, as the kickboxing champion suffered a brutal knockout, sending her to the fast food line of employment.

Alexander Volkanovski uses his shrink ray

Alexander Volkanovski used his shrink ray on Brian Ortega and then proceeded to kick him out of the octagon.

“Worst MMA edit yet” still elicits laughter

Tabbed as one of the “worst MMA edits,” this viral clip shows a fighter getting battered by a spinning back fist before growing four extra legs and scurrying out of the octagon.

Compilation of more hilarious MMA knockout edits

The final video is a compilation of several other hilarious MMA edits, including the usage of frying pans, trumpets, and many more musical instruments.