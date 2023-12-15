How to watch The Coinbox IRL: Smash Ultimate streams, schedule, LCQ, more

Team Liquid’s Hungrybox is taking his online Smash Ultimate Coinbox series offline with The Coinbox IRL invitational. Here’s everything you need to know about the event and how to tune in.

The top competitors from The Coinbox and some handpicked Smash stars will gather in person on December 17 for an invitational tournament to round out the year.

Numerous Smash icons such as Watch The Throne champion FaZe Sparg0, Sonix, Riddles, Sisqui, Maister and Dabuz are scheduled to compete with four more to be decided via a last-chance qualifier.

With the year winding down, this will likely be the last big event for many of these players. For Sparg0 and Sonix, this may be the tournament that decides who the best in North America is as the two rivals have been going back and forth for a while now.

At Watch The Throne, Sparg0 never dropped a game to Sonix by busting out his Cloud over the Aegis, dismantling the Port Priority champ’s Sonic in Winners Finals and Grands. Will the Luminosity star be able to adapt this time and take down his nemesis?

Elsewhere, the LCQ features some starstudded talent as well with Zomba, Lima, Wrath, Chase and more looking to qualify for the main event.

How to watch The Coinbox IRL

The event, just like with the online Coinbox tournaments, will be streamed on Hungrybox’s Twitch channel.

The Last-chance qualifier is set to begin at 10 am EST, so if you’re on the West Coast, be sure to set your alarm and brew some coffee, cause the action will start at 7 in the morning for you.

LCQ matches will be best of three until the final sixteen where the format will change to a best of five.

At 2 pm, the final sixteen-person double-elimination bracket will begin with a whopping $10,000 on the line.

While this may be the final event of 2023, next year is shaping up to be another big one for the Smash community with Nintendo planning to release new Ultimate content and more big announcements planned for the series’ 25th anniversary too!

