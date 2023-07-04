Disguised Toast pledges to sign Smash pro if he hits one milestone

Popular content creator Disguised Toast has promised to sign a Super Smash Bros pro to his esports organization if there is enough support behind his Patreon.

Disguised Toast launched a Patreon last month to help support his esports project, which is on track to cost $1 million in 2023 and is facing increasing difficulties in finding sponsors amid a troubling period for the industry known as the “esports winter.”

At the moment, Disguised only field a men’s League of Legends team, which competes in the North American Challengers League. While co-streaming the team’s July 2 match against TeamFishTaco, Toast teased the creation of a second Patreon tier that would allow supporters to vote for the next esports title that Disguised will enter.

Less than a minute later, Toast was quizzed about the possibility of signing a Super Smash Bros player. The OfflineTV member responded by vowing to enter Smash esports if his Patreon hits 3,000 supporters by the end of the month — and he’ll even let his fans decide who that player should be.

“If we hit 3,000 patrons by the end of July, I’ll sign a Smash player,” he said. “I know the right thing is to check with my accountant first, but I’m just going to say random things.

“We hit 3,000 patrons, and I’ll sign a Smash player. And I’ll let the patrons vote for who that player is.”

Smash community reacts to Disguised Toast’s pledge

Without surprise, the Smash community rejoiced at the news of Disguised potentially entering the scene.

One player, in particular, is standing out as an obvious choice for Toast’s project. Cody Schwab, formerly known as iBDW, is currently without a team after Counter Logic Gaming merged with NRG.

The Melee Fox main, who recently won Battle of BC 5 in Vancouver, playfully asked his fan base to support Toast’s Patreon project.

“We have a chance to do something really, really funny…” he wrote on Twitter. “Come on, Melee, I REALLY need this LMAO.”

Since Toast’s pledge, the number of Patreon supporters has jumped from 1,200 to over 1,700. It is still some way away from the 3,000 goal, but there are still over three weeks left to reach that milestone.