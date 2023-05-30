Disguised Toast reveals esports venture is losing nearly $1 million this year

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang has revealed that his esports venture is on track to lose nearly $1 million this year, with spending being “twice as much” as he expected.

Ever since Toast decided to dip his toes into the esports scene by starting a Valorant challengers team at the beginning of 2023, he has always been very candid with the progress of the org. And DSG has recently seen some shake-ups.

For one, its Valorant team is facing relegation from the NA Challengers league after they went 0-5 in their second split. And DSG decided to expand into the LCS, participating in the upcoming NACL amid orgs shutting down their academy rosters.

Article continues after ad

However, running an esports org can get expensive, even at the relatively small scale of DSG. And with their expansion, Toast revealed that DSG is going through some massive financial losses.

In a twee discussing the finances of DSG, Toast writes, “just got off a call with my accountant and apparently I’m gonna be spending twice as much as I expected for DSG, -$1,000,000.”

Included in the tweet is a snippet of a spreadsheet showing the organization’s expenses and operating losses. And we can glean into the short history of DSG based on their spending.

Article continues after ad

We can see the losses increase in April, most likely due to the signing of the Valorant superstar Jacob “yay” Whittaker. And throughout June to August, spending is further increasing, most likely due to DSG’s NACL team.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to the posted spreadsheet, DSG stands to lose $992,350 by the end of 2023.

DSG has largely been funded out of pocket from Toast, with no sponsors for the team as of yet. And it seems DSG is taking the route fellow YouTuber turned esports org creator MoistCr1TiKaL took, to have as little outside sponsorships as possible.

Article continues after ad

And Toast has not been shy about having to take more sponsorship deals for his streams and YouTube videos. In a tweet from May 26, he gave a heads-up to his fans of the increased sponsored segments.

“If you guys see an increase in sponsored posts from me these next few months, it’s because I’ve literally said yes to every opportunity since each deal keeps DSG alive for another month,” Toast writes.