Asmongold blasts Nintendo’s “horrible” decision to shut down Smash World Tour

Twitch streamer Asmongold blasted Nintendo for shutting down the Smash World Tour just days before its finals and took aim at Panada Global’s CEO Alan Bunney for his alleged role.

Asmongold is the latest streamer to blast Nintendo for hurting the Smash esports scene and explained why the Japanese gaming company shouldn’t have a say when it comes to tournaments.

The Smash World Tour finals was set to be one of, if not the most legendary tournament of all time with international talent from Japan, Mexico, Europe, and North America to crown a global champion.

Just days before it could happen, however, Nintendo, who had a partnership with Panda Global, prevented the SWT finals from happening over the event not having an official license – something many tournaments don’t even require.

Asmongold takes aim at Nintendo and Panada for SWT shutdown

While watching YouTuber Ludwig’s explanation of the Panda, Smash World Tour and Nintendo debacle, Asmongold shared his thoughts on the situation.

“If you make a game and you release it to the public, people should be able to make a tournament and you shouldn’t have a say in it,” the streamer said. “There’s a certain amount of agency that you lose. If you want something to be out in the public and make money, you have to give up a little bit of agency.”

The Twitch star went on to point the finger at Panda Global’s CEO Alan Bunney, who is accused of threatening to get events shut down if they didn’t join his circuit.

Panda Global announced the ‘Panda Cup’ after the Smash World Tour, but unlike the VGBC event, Panda had a partnership with Nintendo, something that Bunney allegedly used as leverage.

“This is reprehensible. This is horrible that this happened. I think the only person who is undeniably at fault is Alan from Panda Global without a question. It’s completely indefensible,” he snapped.

Asmongold theorized that Bunney could potentially override Smash World Tour’s discussions with Nintendo of America if he had a line of connection with the Japanese branch.

So far, neither Panda nor its CEO has commented on the situation, but until then Smash fans have plenty of reason to be frustrated.