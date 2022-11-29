Nintendo slammed for forcing Smash World Tour 2022 to cancel weeks before finals

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at alec.mullins@dexerto.com or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

The Smash World Tour tournament series finally returned to LAN action in 2022 but now Nintendo has forced the company to cancel just weeks before the finals.

Smash World Tour finals were set to kick off on December 9 in San Antonio, Texas, but now the organizer has revealed that Nintendo contacted them and informed them that the event could not go on as expected.

“Nintendo expects us to only operate with a commercial license, and that we would not be granted one for the upcoming Championships, or any activity in 2023,” the tournament host’s statement read.

Fans slam Nintendo and Panda after Smash World Tour cancelation

This news set Twitter alight and fans did not hold back when discussing how frustrated they’ve been over Nintendo’s treatment of the competitive Smash scene.

“It’s crazy how many times this community naively puts their trust into Nintendo only to get beat down again and again and again and again,” one commenter said.

“This is actually depressing man… They truly are the worst company for trying to stop a fan base that loves their games legally!” another fan chimed in.

LD from Beyond The Summit has also revealed that Alan Bunney from Panda (another tournament organizer) sent messages to other TOs that hinted that this would happen if they didn’t participate in the upcoming Nintendo-licensed Panda Cup.

“Alan spent several months basically running a protection racket telling TOs including BTS “it’d be a shame if your event got shutdown for being unlicensed” in an effort to scare them into signing onto the Cup.”

In reaction, Smash pro Sparg0 has threatened to boycott that event altogether: “Unbelievable how hundreds of people will be affected by this. Most likely skipping Panda Cup.”

There’s no telling what this public pressure will amount to, but there were calls ranging from writing letters to the company all the way to taking “a principled stance against them”, so it’s definitely a situation to keep an eye on for any fans of the franchise and the esports scene.