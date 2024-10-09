Chappell Roan goes viral after sharing her ‘bizarre’ Sims 2 gameplay style

During a fan Q&A, Chappell Roan shared her love for The Sims 2 and talked about her preferred gameplay style for it.

At a Q&A event, a fan asked Chappell Roan about her go-to Sims 4 storyline. However, the singer shared that she is actually a Sims 2 Double Deluxe player.

“I knew every cheat code, so I would make everyone pregnant, and make everyone WooHoo. I would make everyone have twin baby aliens,” shared the ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ hitmaker in a viral clip captured by TikTok user allthingschappell.

Chappell then referred to herself as a “freak,” revealing that she used to search for cheat codes to make everyone naked in the 2004 game, but was never able to find one. She also “loved” making her Sims cheat on each other.

On a more serious note, the popstar reflected on the lasting creative impact that The Sims 2 had on her. “I was really, really involved in Sims 2,” she said. “l feel like I’m in Sims with ‘Chappell,’ like I’m Kayleigh right now, with stains on my dress and I’m carrying my purse, but ‘Chappell’ is like a Sims character.

“Like, I can dress her up and put her in a world. I think that’s what I was practicing with Sims […] I wish I still had it, my Sims 2,” she concluded.

In the comments, fans were in stitches over her bizarre gameplay style. “Someone tell her about Wicked Whims,” one person wrote, referring to a mod that allows Sims to be fully nude.

“I feel like this is tame for the average Sims enthusiast,” another quipped. “Bad fans cause what do you mean you didn’t tell her about Wicked Whims lol,” another said.

The question likely arose because, before Chappell blew up, she asked EA in an Instagram post to record “Pink Ponky Club” in Simlish. However, EA requested that she record ‘Red Wine Supernova’ instead, but the pop queen declined as she’s “really tired now.”