MTG Karlov Manor Collector booster box price sags to near all-time low

Magic: The Gathering’s most recent Collectors booster box for Murders at Karlov Manor price is diving back down in price at TCGPlayer.

Released this January, Murders at Karlov Manor was a warmly received return to Ravnica, Magic’s most renowned world. It dealt with, as the title suggests, a murder mystery and even had a Clue set to go with it. Now, it’s Collector booster box is near enough at the lowest we’ve seen it.

The Karlov Manor booster display is now just a mere four dollars from its lowest-ever price. At $156, the massive drop from $230 is perfect for those wanting to boost their collections, or, throw their cash to get some needed parts for their decks.

Article continues after ad

Over on Best Buy, you can grab a Collector booster box for the “low” price of $219.99, with $60 off. On Amazon, it’s a tad lower, coming in at $172.99. However, if you go and deal with the secondary market, you’ll find that the booster box has been sinking in price.

Article continues after ad

Collector boosters are a relatively new addition to the game, introduced in 2019, and have become a staple of each set’s release. These packs are filled with value for the player but can be a tad too expensive. At around $150, this seems like a good middle-of-the-road, as it’s now only a rough $50 above the price of the regular set.

Article continues after ad

While these are limited in terms of play – you can’t draft with them – they’re an incredible get for those who love to crack packs to see what they find. Each pack contains 15 cards, with a heavier emphasis on rares and uncommons. You’ll find a lot of alternative artworks as well, primed for collectors and showing off in Commander games.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.