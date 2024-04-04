MTG Karlov Manor Collector booster box price sags to near all-time low

MTG Karlov Manor Collector booster box price sags to near all-time lowWOTC
Magic: The Gathering’s most recent Collectors booster box for Murders at Karlov Manor price is diving back down in price at TCGPlayer.
Released this January, Murders at Karlov Manor was a warmly received return to Ravnica, Magic’s most renowned world. It dealt with, as the title suggests, a murder mystery and even had a Clue set to go with it. Now, it’s Collector booster box is near enough at the lowest we’ve seen it.
The Karlov Manor booster display is now just a mere four dollars from its lowest-ever price. At $156, the massive drop from $230 is perfect for those wanting to boost their collections, or, throw their cash to get some needed parts for their decks.
Over on Best Buy, you can grab a Collector booster box for the “low” price of $219.99, with $60 off. On Amazon, it’s a tad lower, coming in at $172.99. However, if you go and deal with the secondary market, you’ll find that the booster box has been sinking in price.
Collector boosters are a relatively new addition to the game, introduced in 2019, and have become a staple of each set’s release. These packs are filled with value for the player but can be a tad too expensive. At around $150, this seems like a good middle-of-the-road, as it’s now only a rough $50 above the price of the regular set.
While these are limited in terms of play – you can’t draft with them – they’re an incredible get for those who love to crack packs to see what they find. Each pack contains 15 cards, with a heavier emphasis on rares and uncommons. You’ll find a lot of alternative artworks as well, primed for collectors and showing off in Commander games.
If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.