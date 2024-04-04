MEGA Pokemon set lets you build Charizard with 54% off

You can now save 54% on an officially licensed 1663-piece Pokemon Charizard figure at Amazon for a limited time.

Amazon currently has an amazing deal on the Mega Construx – Pokemon Charizard with Motion building set, and it’s a deal you won’t want to miss. This incredible figure is currently available at a discount, making it a great time to add this piece to your Pokemon collection.

With 1663 pieces, this set is a challenging and rewarding build for collectors and Pokemon enthusiasts alike. The star of the set is the highly detailed and poseable Charizard figure, which comes to life with a simple turn of the crank.

One of the best things about this set is the level of detail and authenticity. The Charizard figure is meticulously crafted to capture every aspect of this iconic Pokemon, from its fierce expression to its powerful stance.

The included display base is equally impressive, featuring interchangeable name plates in different languages to suit your preference.

With fully poseable wings, legs, arms, tail, and head, this figure offers endless possibilities for dynamic and exciting displays. Whether you want to recreate your favorite battle scenes or showcase Charizard in a unique pose, the choice is yours.

The Mega Construx – Pokemon Charizard with Motion is a standout piece that will make a great addition to any collection. Plus, with its engaging build process, it’s a set that you’ll enjoy putting together. Whether you’re treating yourself or buying a gift for a fellow Pokemon fan, this set is sure to delight and impress.

