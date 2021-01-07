Best Rust streamers to watch on OfflineTV's server - Dexerto

OfflineTV’s Rust server has taken over Twitch with a whole host of high profile streamers getting in on the action, but after the server breaks into two from January 7 – who should you watch?

The latest trend, started by a group of creators in the Offline TV streaming group, has propelled the 2013 survival game to the top of Twitch over the last month. Nearly all of the platform’s biggest personalities joined the server including shroud, xQc, Pokimane, and Myth.

On January 1, it was announced that a new OTV Rust server was being worked on, with specific rules to suit every playstyle. Of course, this had Twitch viewers counting down the days until their favorite streamers can jump into the action.

The question is, which are the best channels to keep tabs on?

shroud

A man who certainly needs no introductions, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is one of the most popular streamers on the platform. Known for his impeccable aim and incredible ability on FPS’s, if he ever encounters a gunfight on the new server, he’ll most likely come out on top.

The former CSGO pro has already expressed how excited he is for the new server and how he’s looking forward to the more controlled gameplay experience. This is referencing the new rules and boundaries that are being introduced with OfflineTV’s second server.

If you’re looking for a stream that provides a bit more of a laid back and relaxed experience, then shroud’s stream will be perfect for you.

BaboAbe

Founder and creator of both servers, Abe ‘BaboAbe’ Chung is a great choice if you’re not interested in watching PvP related content.

As he’s been involved in creating the majority of the new rules for OfflineTV’s second server, he’ll certainly be the most clued-up when the server goes live.

New server on 1/7/21 5PM PST

We're not going to have as many people this time around and mainly focus on RP with some incentivized PvP.

Rules will be enforced better and there are a lot more custom elements to protect everyone and their experience! Happy New Year Everyone! ☺️ — Abe (@BaboAbe) January 1, 2021

There’s no doubt Abe will be spending the majority of his time in the safe zone and offering some great roleplaying content. If that’s the kind of Rust streams you’re looking for, he’s someone you should consider checking out.

Valkyrae

Regularly playing games with personalities such as CORPSE, Sykunno, and Toast, Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s Rust streams are extremely entertaining. Similar to BaboAbe, she’ll no doubt be spending the majority of her time in the safe zone of the new server. So you can expect mainly RP content rather than PvP.

She usually always plays with a big group of various other streamers so expect a bunch of hilarious moments if you decide to tune in.

xQc

If you’ve been watching the OfflineTV’s Rust server over the past two weeks, you probably know Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has developed a bit of a reputation for himself. Dubbed the villain of the first server, xQc made it very clear as soon as he joined that his only interest was killing other players.

It’s not always serious for xQc though, as he does – from time to time – show his roleplaying side. He recently represented a player in court and it made for a hilarious stream highlight.

This clip sums up exactly why xQc has such a dedicated and large fanbase that tune in for every stream.

iiTzTimmy

A talented FPS player and an all-around great streamer to watch, Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An is definitely someone you should consider tuning into. He’s a big fan of Rust PvP and it’s fair to say he’s had some interesting encounters with xQc in-game.

Not only that, his luck using the gambling wheel at Bandit Camp is unmatched and produced some exciting moments on the previous server. If you’re on the lookout for a streamer that’ll be PvPing and is always ready to show off some great memes, you definitely need to check out Timmy’s stream.

That rounds off our list for some of the best streamers to check out when OfflineTV’s servers are back up. It’s difficult to choose who to watch with so many huge personalities playing, but hopefully, the list above has helped you decide which streamer is perfect for you.