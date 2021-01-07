 Best Rust streamers to watch on OfflineTV's server - Dexerto
Logo
Rust

Best Rust streamers to watch on OfflineTV’s server

Published: 7/Jan/2021 15:22 Updated: 7/Jan/2021 15:23

by Alex Garton
Twitch: Iitztimmy/Valkyrae/shroud/Facepunch Studios

Share

OfflineTV shroud Valkyrae

OfflineTV’s Rust server has taken over Twitch with a whole host of high profile streamers getting in on the action, but after the server breaks into two from January 7 – who should you watch? 

The latest trend, started by a group of creators in the Offline TV streaming group, has propelled the 2013 survival game to the top of Twitch over the last month. Nearly all of the platform’s biggest personalities joined the server including shroud, xQc, Pokimane, and Myth.

On January 1, it was announced that a new OTV Rust server was being worked on, with specific rules to suit every playstyle. Of course, this had Twitch viewers counting down the days until their favorite streamers can jump into the action.

The question is, which are the best channels to keep tabs on?

shroud

Twitch: shroud
Shroud has over 8 million followers on Twitch.

A man who certainly needs no introductions, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is one of the most popular streamers on the platform. Known for his impeccable aim and incredible ability on FPS’s, if he ever encounters a gunfight on the new server, he’ll most likely come out on top.

The former CSGO pro has already expressed how excited he is for the new server and how he’s looking forward to the more controlled gameplay experience. This is referencing the new rules and boundaries that are being introduced with OfflineTV’s second server.

If you’re looking for a stream that provides a bit more of a laid back and relaxed experience, then shroud’s stream will be perfect for you.

BaboAbe

Founder and creator of both servers, Abe ‘BaboAbe’ Chung is a great choice if you’re not interested in watching PvP related content.

As he’s been involved in creating the majority of the new rules for OfflineTV’s second server, he’ll certainly be the most clued-up when the server goes live.

There’s no doubt Abe will be spending the majority of his time in the safe zone and offering some great roleplaying content. If that’s the kind of Rust streams you’re looking for, he’s someone you should consider checking out.

Valkyrae

YouTube
Valkyrae has over 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Regularly playing games with personalities such as CORPSE, Sykunno, and Toast, Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s Rust streams are extremely entertaining. Similar to BaboAbe, she’ll no doubt be spending the majority of her time in the safe zone of the new server. So you can expect mainly RP content rather than PvP.

She usually always plays with a big group of various other streamers so expect a bunch of hilarious moments if you decide to tune in.

xQc

If you’ve been watching the OfflineTV’s Rust server over the past two weeks, you probably know Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has developed a bit of a reputation for himself. Dubbed the villain of the first server, xQc made it very clear as soon as he joined that his only interest was killing other players.

It’s not always serious for xQc though, as he does – from time to time – show his roleplaying side. He recently represented a player in court and it made for a hilarious stream highlight.

This clip sums up exactly why xQc has such a dedicated and large fanbase that tune in for every stream.

iiTzTimmy

iTzTimmy on Twitter/YouTube
Twitter: @iTzTimmy
iTzTimmy has over 215,000 followers on Twitch.

A talented FPS player and an all-around great streamer to watch, Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An is definitely someone you should consider tuning into. He’s a big fan of Rust PvP and it’s fair to say he’s had some interesting encounters with xQc in-game.

Not only that, his luck using the gambling wheel at Bandit Camp is unmatched and produced some exciting moments on the previous server. If you’re on the lookout for a streamer that’ll be PvPing and is always ready to show off some great memes, you definitely need to check out Timmy’s stream.

That rounds off our list for some of the best streamers to check out when OfflineTV’s servers are back up. It’s difficult to choose who to watch with so many huge personalities playing, but hopefully, the list above has helped you decide which streamer is perfect for you.

Fortnite

How to signal Coral Buddies for Fortnite’s Week 6 challenge

Published: 7/Jan/2021 14:30 Updated: 7/Jan/2021 14:55

by Brad Norton
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Season 5 is into Week 6 now, meaning we’ve got a whole new set of challenges to get through. Here’s how you can quickly signal the Coral Buddies for some free XP.

As with each passing week in Fortnite, new challenges means new XP to earn. They’re often the best way to grind through your Battle Pass, providing far more experience than anything else in the game.

With eight tasks to get through this week, most are fairly straightforward. Deal some damage, destroy some vehicles, and catch some fish. You should be able to knock most of these out fairly quickly with our weekly guide.

Though one particular challenge stands out from the rest. ‘Signal the Coral Buddies’ is something entirely new. What does it mean? Where do you need to go? Well, we’ve got the answers so you can tick this one off in no time.

Where are the Coral Buddies in Fortnite?

Fortnite Season 5 map
Epic Games
Here’s the exact location where you can signal the Coral Buddies in Fortnite Season 5.

First up, you’re going to want to drop into a typically quiet location. The Coral Castle POI is where this weekly challenge is located, so expect it to be far busier than usual for the next few days.

Once you’ve landed safely, there’s no need to worry about looting and getting equipment. All you need to do to complete this task is to interact with some objects nearby.

Heading towards an elevated hut on the northern side of the area will lead you to six bright red Conch shells. Surprisingly enough, you can engage with these shells with the press of a button to ‘toot’ them.

Interacting with all six from left to right should signal the Coral Buddies and complete the challenge. Though there might be a unique order to tap them in once the objective goes live. We’ll be sure to update this guide if that’s the case.

Fortnite Conch location
Epic Games
There will be six Conch shells for you to interact with when you arrive.

So there you have it. In just a few minutes you can quickly drop into a match, engage with the Conch shells, and have a good chunk of XP added to your account.

Every other challenge can be knocked out fairly quickly this week. So be sure to get them all done if you’re looking to max out your Battle Pass in Season 5.