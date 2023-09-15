xQc rage quits Mortal Kombat stream and slams keyboard after losing

Kick and Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel took out his frustration at Mortal Kombat 1 on his keyboard before rage-quitting his stream.

Mortal Kombat 1 is finally here, and the internet has been set ablaze by the return of Ed Boon’s gory fighting game, leading many, including xQc, to try it out.

While we at Dexerto gave the game five stars, calling it a “flawless victory” for the franchise, the same might not be said for xQc, who was having a hard time enjoying himself.

During a September 14 stream, xQc began playing online – and immediately showed why he went pro in Overwatch and not in the fighting game community.

xQc rage quits Mortal Kombat after being dominated online

In his very first match, xQc chose General Shao and began getting beat, falling victim to countless low attacks that he refused to block at first.

Round 2 went even worse for the French Canadian, as he found himself getting combo’d silly – and his anger was beginning to boil over.

A few matches later, xQc decided that instead of hitting his opponent, he would hit his keyboard, picking it up and slamming it on his desk. Things were going from bad to worse really quick.

The Scorpion mirror in another match only managed to upset xQc further, making him Alt+F4 out of the game, leading Lengyel to claim that his internet lagged out and his chat would never know who would have won the set.

Eventually, xQc got tired of losing live on Twitch and proclaimed that he was switching over to Kick… Definitely not the way that many expected his first MK1 broadcast to end.

