Twitch star Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar has explained why he’s not joined the chaos that is the OfflineTV Rust server, while also questioning why some “really good Rust players” have been allowed to join.

Even though Rust has been around since 2013, it’s exploded in popularity on Twitch in the last few weeks thanks to the OfflineTV server.

Some of Twitch’s top streamers like xQc, Shroud, Pokimane, and Sodapoppin have been playing on the server, with the game often reaching the top of the Twitch charts – with creators combining for way over one million viewers.

With the server splitting into two, plenty of other streamers have been able to join the fun, but viewers have been asking about Summit1g getting involved seeing as it’s right up his street.

Well, the former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player responded to those calls during his January 8 stream, and had a simple response – he’s just too invested into Escape from Tarkov.

“I’m like a mediocre player. If I grabbed some guys that were good like Coconut and that and chilled with them, it would probably be a good time,” Summit said, responding to questions about Rust. “But, I’m not in the mood right now. I’m pretty heavy into EFT [Escape from Tarkov].

“I don’t have anything against Rust, in fact, if this server came around right before I got into EFT, strong chance I’d have been playing on it” he continued. “But, just bad timing while I’m head deep in the EFT wipe right now. Maybe after, if it’s still going on.”

The Twitch star added further to his point when after he finished off his stream, noting: “The really good Rust players are like pro CS players. You don’t stand much chance unless you dedicate a serious amount of time.”

He also questioned why streamers would “purposefully get into a server with those dudes” as, for them, playing against newbies is simply surf heaven.

Basically I dunno why you guys would purposefully get into a server with those dudes lol. Less chance in a normal server running into gods. — summit1g (@summit1g) January 9, 2021

Lemme just say this. When I find myself smurfing in CS, I just mess around and don’t even buy rifles. It’s still not even fair when you do that either, that rust server is smurf heaven I imagine lol. — summit1g (@summit1g) January 9, 2021

Summit might have left the door open on the possibility of him joining the OfflineTV servers, but, it’s really a case of it’ll last long enough seeing as he and some other streamers are so deep into Escape from Tarkov.

Players on the OfflineTV servers might have simply quit and moved on to something else by the time he’s done with Tarkov, so, we may never see him join the party.