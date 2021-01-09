Logo
Summit1g explains why he’s not playing in the Rust server

Published: 9/Jan/2021 11:07

by Connor Bennett
Rust character and Summit1g
Facepunch Studios/Twitch: Summit1g

Twitch star Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar has explained why he’s not joined the chaos that is the OfflineTV Rust server, while also questioning why some “really good Rust players” have been allowed to join. 

Even though Rust has been around since 2013, it’s exploded in popularity on Twitch in the last few weeks thanks to the OfflineTV server. 

Some of Twitch’s top streamers like xQc, Shroud, Pokimane, and Sodapoppin have been playing on the server, with the game often reaching the top of the Twitch charts – with creators combining for way over one million viewers. 

With the server splitting into two, plenty of other streamers have been able to join the fun, but viewers have been asking about Summit1g getting involved seeing as it’s right up his street. 

OfflineTV Rust Shroud
Facepunch
OfflineTV’s Rust server has breathed extra life into the popular and unique game.

Well, the former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player responded to those calls during his January 8 stream, and had a simple response – he’s just too invested into Escape from Tarkov. 

“I’m like a mediocre player. If I grabbed some guys that were good like Coconut and that and chilled with them, it would probably be a good time,” Summit said, responding to questions about Rust. “But, I’m not in the mood right now. I’m pretty heavy into EFT [Escape from Tarkov].

“I don’t have anything against Rust, in fact, if this server came around right before I got into EFT, strong chance I’d have been playing on it” he continued. “But, just bad timing while I’m head deep in the EFT wipe right now. Maybe after, if it’s still going on.”

The Twitch star added further to his point when after he finished off his stream, noting: “The really good Rust players are like pro CS players. You don’t stand much chance unless you dedicate a serious amount of time.”

He also questioned why streamers would “purposefully get into a server with those dudes” as, for them, playing against newbies is simply surf heaven. 

Summit might have left the door open on the possibility of him joining the OfflineTV servers, but, it’s really a case of it’ll last long enough seeing as he and some other streamers are so deep into Escape from Tarkov.

Players on the OfflineTV servers might have simply quit and moved on to something else by the time he’s done with Tarkov, so, we may never see him join the party.

Logan Paul explains how Jake Paul has ruined his relationship with Dana White

Published: 9/Jan/2021 9:46

by Joe Craven
IG: JakePaul/YT: Impaulsive

YouTube star Logan Paul has explained his frustrations with younger brother Jake, over critical comments he has made to UFC President Dana White.

Logan and Jake Paul initially rose to fame on Vine, and they have since grown into full-time influencers with a penchant for fighting.

Logan has twice boxed KSI, while Jake has also impressed in the ring, dispatching of Deji Olatunji, AnEsonGib and, most recently, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson. Since the latter fight against the three-time NBA slam-dunk champion, Jake has been incredibly vocal about extending his stellar fighting record.

Among others, Jake has called out Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis, signaling his intent to extend into the world of cage-fighting. However, he has also hit out at the UFC’s President Dana White as a “bald b*tch” – which has frustrated his older brother Logan.

Dana White in a UFC press conference
Wikimedia
UFC President, Dana White.

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, Logan explained that Jake’s antics have annoyed him, because he feels like Dana viewing them as a pair will affect his chances of fighting in the UFC one day.

“He pissed off Dana White,” he said. “[He’s been going] so hard on Dana White. Now Dana has grouped us together, which sucks. Bro I love Dana White, I love the UFC. And now Dana’s mad at me, because he thinks we’re the same person… I wanna do a UFC fight one day, like I’m not saying now. Let me get my skills up.”

Asked what his specific message to White is, Logan replied: “Dana take me back. Take me back. I’m not Jake, please. He’s given me tickets to go to UFC fights before, like f**k. I love Conor McGregor!”

White is yet to respond to Logan’s pleas, but it’s clear that the older Paul brother is more aware of burning bridges than his younger sibling. Jake, meanwhile, seems keen to call out anyone who has ever been remotely close to a boxing ring.