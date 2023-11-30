LoL streamer Tyler1 explodes in rant about game balance: “shame on the devs”

League of Legends streamer Tyler1 exploded on stream in a heated rant about the current state of balance within the game.

League of Legends is a bit of a controversial game for some people. Whilst many absolutely adore the game, there’s a good proportion of the community that despises hopping into a match. Despite this, the game can be incredibly addicting, which makes players keep coming back for more and more.

This is particularly true for those who grind out the game’s ranked queues. Players who grind out the ranked ladder in League of Legends can play heaps of games per day, which can sometimes lead to frustration and anger.

None would know the ranked queues better than League of Legends streamer Tyler1. The streamer has hit the top rank in multiple roles across multiple regions. However, with the amount of games they need to play, they’ve become quite fed up, exploding into a rant on a recent stream.

“To be honest, I can’t play this piece of s***. This is a terrible game. The devs have killed it, everyone is miserable playing it. People are miserable because the balance is so bad it tilts everybody. I probably have like one game a day on a silver account just to post on YouTube, seriously.” the streamer ranted.

They continued to argue that even the new Season 2024 changes will not have an effect on the game’s balance.

“Season 14 they’re gonna change all the items, it’s going to be the same thing. There’s going to be broken s*** again.

“Shame on the devs for what they’ve done to the game, every single one of you, shame on you. Shame. You have completely f***ing killed any passion or play-ability of this game for me. Congrats guys.”