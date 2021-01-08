How to get OfflineTV Rust Twitch drops: Shroud, xQc, Pokimane & more skins

Rust devs Facepunch Studios have teamed up with Twitch and a number of creators playing on the OfflineTV servers to give away some free cosmetics through stream drops. Here’s what you need to know.

Even though Rust has been around since 2013, it’s blown up on Twitch in the last few weeks after a huge number of creators flocked to play on the OfflineTV and friends server.

That initial server was reset on January 5, and made way for two new servers which went live on January 7, with even more creators dropping in to either go hardcore in RP – roleplaying – or PvP – player vs player combat.

The new servers have also coincided with Facepunch Studios, the devs behind Rust, adding Twitch drops for fans to get their hands on – both in the way of streamer-themed rewards as well as normal Rust drops like doors and flaming barrels.

If you want to get your hands on them, the process is pretty simple. You just have to link your Steam account to Twitch through the connections part of your account’s settings, and then start watching different Rust streamers for a few hours.

The streamers who have their own rewards include Shroud, xQc, Pokimane, Myth, JakeSepticEye, LilyPichu, Ludwig, Skyunno, and AuronoPlay – with these ranging from hoodies to weapon skins, chest skins, and even door skins.

There are also three general Rust rewards – a Sofa, red Industrial Door, and a flaming Hobo barrel – which are earned for watching two hours, four hours, and eight hours respectively.

How to get Rust drops on Twitch

Link your Steam account to Twitch Head to the Rust category on Twitch Click on any streamer with ‘Drops Enabled’ in their title or as a tag Watch for at least 4 hours Hope you get lucky with the drop you want!

The non-streamer drops – the Sofa, red Industrial Door, and flaming Hobo barrel – can be claimed by watching any streamer who has drops enabled tagged on their channel.

You can also earn streamer loot this way, but to guarantee yourself someone’s cosmetic that you really want, you might want to watch their channel for four hours instead.

The drops are only around until January 14th at 11:30 pm GMT/6:30 pm EST/3:30 pm PST/12:30 am CET. They could be extended, but, you may as well watch as much Rust between now and then instead of testing your luck.