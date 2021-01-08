Logo
How to get OfflineTV Rust Twitch drops: Shroud, xQc, Pokimane & more skins

Published: 8/Jan/2021 11:36

by Connor Bennett
rust twitch drops logo with the Twitch logo and Rust characters
FacePunch Studios/Twitch

Myth Pokimane shroud xQc

Rust devs Facepunch Studios have teamed up with Twitch and a number of creators playing on the OfflineTV servers to give away some free cosmetics through stream drops. Here’s what you need to know.

Even though Rust has been around since 2013, it’s blown up on Twitch in the last few weeks after a huge number of creators flocked to play on the OfflineTV and friends server.

That initial server was reset on January 5, and made way for two new servers which went live on January 7, with even more creators dropping in to either go hardcore in RP – roleplaying – or PvP – player vs player combat. 

The new servers have also coincided with Facepunch Studios, the devs behind Rust, adding Twitch drops for fans to get their hands on – both in the way of streamer-themed rewards as well as normal Rust drops like doors and flaming barrels. 

Screenshot of the streamer Rust drops on Twitch
Facepunch Studios
9 streamer items are up for grabs in the new Twitch drops.

If you want to get your hands on them, the process is pretty simple. You just have to link your Steam account to Twitch through the connections part of your account’s settings, and then start watching different Rust streamers for a few hours. 

The streamers who have their own rewards include Shroud, xQc, Pokimane, Myth, JakeSepticEye, LilyPichu, Ludwig, Skyunno, and AuronoPlay – with these ranging from hoodies to weapon skins, chest skins, and even door skins. 

There are also three general Rust rewards –  a Sofa, red Industrial Door, and a flaming Hobo barrel – which are earned for watching two hours, four hours, and eight hours respectively. 

How to get Rust drops on Twitch

  1. Link your Steam account to Twitch
  2. Head to the Rust category on Twitch
  3. Click on any streamer with ‘Drops Enabled’ in their title or as a tag
  4. Watch for at least 4 hours
  5. Hope you get lucky with the drop you want!

The non-streamer drops – the Sofa, red Industrial Door, and flaming Hobo barrel – can be claimed by watching any streamer who has drops enabled tagged on their channel. 

You can also earn streamer loot this way, but to guarantee yourself someone’s cosmetic that you really want, you might want to watch their channel for four hours instead.

The drops are only around until January 14th at 11:30 pm GMT/6:30 pm EST/3:30 pm PST/12:30 am CET. They could be extended, but, you may as well watch as much Rust between now and then instead of testing your luck.

Genshin Impact

How to get a free pet in Genshin Impact

Published: 8/Jan/2021 10:26

by James Busby
Genshin Impact Lost Riches Event
miHoYo

Genshin Impact’s Lost Riches event is finally live, bringing with it plenty of new content for players to sink their teeth into. One of the new additions is that of the game’s first pet, so here’s how you can get one for free. 

Genshin Impact’s upcoming Lost Riches event not only brings plenty of free Primogems, Mora, and character experience, it also enables players to unlock a free pet. Finally, Genshin Impact fans can roam the world of Teyvat with a companion at their side. A total of three pets are one offer and only one of them can be claimed during the game’s Lost Riches event. 

We’ve known about this upcoming feature since details surrounding the update leaked online, but now players can finally put their explorer’s hat on and get treasure hunting. 

Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s pets and how you can get one for free. 

How to get free Mini Seelie pet in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Lost Riches event
miHoYo
You’ll need to help Ulman if you wish to get your own pet.

In order to take part in the event and claim your free Genshin Impact pet, you’ll need to be Adventure Rank 20 or above and have completed “The Outlander Who Caught the Wind” quest. Once you’ve done the above, simply follow the instructions outlined below: 

  1. Talk to Ulman in the Stone Gate area to check the event treasure info.
  2. Open the event page (compass button) to check the location of the treasure maps in Ulman’s Treasure Book.
  3. Head over to the buried treasure locations indicated on the map to claim your prize.

Two new treasure locations will be added every day, with a total of 14 being unlocked during the event’s duration. Fortunately, finding the treasure incredibly easy thanks to the Treasure-Seeking Seelie. 

This blue wisp is given to each player and will help lead you to the treasure within each indicated location. As you get closer to the hidden treasure’s location, the Treasure-Seeking Seelie will begin to glow. 

Genshin Impact Lost Riches event
miHoYo
Finding the lost treasure is a breeze thanks to the Treasure-Seeking Seelie.

If the Seelie’s light becomes more intense, then you’re heading in the right direction. Upon locating each area’s treasure, players will be gifted Iron Coins. However, the Mini Seelie pet can only be purchased from the Event Shop after all 14 treasures have been uncovered. 

Once all 14 treasures have been located, you’ll be able to pick one of the Mini Seelie pets: Dayflower, Rose, and Curcuma. While Genshin Impact’s pets don’t offer any bonuses, they do look pretty nice. 

Now that you know how to claim your free Genshin Impact pet, why not check out the rest of our other tips and guides? 