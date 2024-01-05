Symfuhny beats Aydan, Scump, more in Warzone Twitch viewership after Urzikstan launch

Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier was the most-watched Warzone Twitch streamer for the first month of Urzikstan, following the Modern Warfare 3 integration, beating out some of the biggest names in Call of Duty for the top spot.

A few weeks after Modern Warfare 3 launched, the game was integrated into battle royale hit Warzone, and since then the top names in Call of Duty have been dropping into Urzikstan and racking up high-kill games and, of course, doing it to thousands of viewers.

But, of course, some names stand out above the rest, especially on Twitch which — despite competition from the likes of YouTube and Kick, who have each signed several top streamers — remains the biggest livestreaming platform that pulls the majority of viewers.

While this won’t include those who have signed away to other platforms, such as Swagg or TimTheTatman, the top Twitch Warzone streamers still generated a lot of viewership in the first month of Urzikstan.

Top 10 most-watched Warzone streamers first month of Urzikstan

Here’s who reached the top 10 for hours watched in the opening month of the MW3 x Warzone integration, according to stats from SullyGnome:

Streamer Hours watched Hours streamed Symfuhny 2,031,171 264 Chowh1 1,125,220 184 TeePee 1,098,507 267 Aydan 962,145 198 Recrent 904,648 112 Fifakill 876,405 330 HusKerrs 802,242 240 Scump 769,866 92 BobbyPoff 747,381 348 MoonRyde 644,621 259

Symfuhny comes out on top for the first 30 days, with almost 1 million more hours watched than Frenchman Chowh1 in second.

Former COD pro TeePee rounded out the top 3 with almost 1.1m hours watched, while fellow retired world champion Scump comes in at 8th, though he only streamed for 92 hours — the least out of the top 10.

Elsewhere on the list you’ve got some very familiar names from the dawn of Warzone, with Aydan, Fifakill, Recrent, and HusKerrs all having a great opening month.