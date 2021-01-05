Shroud explains why he’s excited for OfflineTV’s new “controlled” Rust server

Shroud explained that he’s looking forward to the second Offline TV Rust server because he thinks it will be more controlled and balanced than the first but still have plenty of PvP action.

Offline TV’s first Rust has taken the world by storm, but it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows. It started well enough but quickly descended into a lawless and chaotic hellscape, which has been a treat for viewers.

However, it has been a nightmare for streamers like Valkyrae and Pokimane, who hoped to enjoy a more relaxed and role-playing experience. For that reason, Abe ‘BaboAbe’ Chung, who created the server, decided to create a second server more focused on role-playing.

Some streamers and viewers have expressed their concerns about splitting up the population. They feel like it might weaken the overall experience and prevent awesome crossovers from happening. However, Mike ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek is on board with the decision.

On January 3rd, he tweeted about his concerns with the first server. “[The first Offline TV Rust server] is slowly becoming normal Rust,” he said, referring to all the chaos and griefing. “Do I even bother signing on right now?”

Shroud isn’t one to back down from intense PvP action. However, he sympathized with other streamers who didn’t want to fight and were growing tired of Felix ‘XqC’ Lengyel and other griefers on the server.

Server1 in rust is slowly becoming normal rust… Do I even bother signing on right now? Gimme the deets what'd I miss. — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) January 3, 2021

Then, in one of his latest streams, he explained why a second server is necessary and why he thinks it’s a good idea. Plus, he is adamant that it will have even more PvP action than the first.

“I think two servers is a bad idea? I don’t think you realize how many people want to play,” he said. “They kind of need two servers. So many people, man. Like, we’re talking hundreds of people.”

“The thing about the second server is that it’s going to be way more controlled,” he said. “You’re going to have the southern portion of the map is going to be a safe zone. Nobody can loot your stuff when they kill you.”

“The north part is going to be all PvP,” he added. “If you’re in Launch Site, killed on sight. If you’re in Power Plant, killed on sight. If you’re in Military Tunnel, killed on sight. If you’re in Oil Rig, killed on sight.”

“I think there’s going to be even more PvP on the second server than the first. It’s just going to be in a different way,” he said.

“You won’t be killing role-players unless they actually go to the north. If they go to the north, that means they’re fighting, essentially. The map is split.”

The first server has been an absolute blast. It’s produced all kinds of quality content and hilarious moments. xQc winning a bizarre court case is a good example — it’s not something anyone ever thought they’d see.

A second server means there will be even more content, and even though it will split the population, it also means more streamers and creators can join.

Plus, if it’s going to be more controlled, that means less competitive-minded players can still have fun without being griefed and farmed all the time.