Shroud explains why he’s excited for OfflineTV’s new “controlled” Rust server

Published: 5/Jan/2021 3:14 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 3:25

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shroud explained that he’s looking forward to the second Offline TV Rust server because he thinks it will be more controlled and balanced than the first but still have plenty of PvP action.

Offline TV’s first Rust has taken the world by storm, but it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows. It started well enough but quickly descended into a lawless and chaotic hellscape, which has been a treat for viewers. 

However, it has been a nightmare for streamers like Valkyrae and Pokimane, who hoped to enjoy a more relaxed and role-playing experience. For that reason, Abe ‘BaboAbe’ Chung, who created the server, decided to create a second server more focused on role-playing.

Some streamers and viewers have expressed their concerns about splitting up the population. They feel like it might weaken the overall experience and prevent awesome crossovers from happening. However, Mike ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek is on board with the decision. 

Shroud is one of the more experienced Rust players in the OfflineTV server.

On January 3rd, he tweeted about his concerns with the first server. “[The first Offline TV Rust server] is slowly becoming normal Rust,” he said, referring to all the chaos and griefing. “Do I even bother signing on right now?”

Shroud isn’t one to back down from intense PvP action. However, he sympathized with other streamers who didn’t want to fight and were growing tired of Felix ‘XqC’ Lengyel and other griefers on the server.

Then, in one of his latest streams, he explained why a second server is necessary and why he thinks it’s a good idea. Plus, he is adamant that it will have even more PvP action than the first.

“I think two servers is a bad idea? I don’t think you realize how many people want to play,” he said. “They kind of need two servers. So many people, man. Like, we’re talking hundreds of people.”

“The thing about the second server is that it’s going to be way more controlled,” he said. “You’re going to have the southern portion of the map is going to be a safe zone. Nobody can loot your stuff when they kill you.”

xQc has cemented his place as one of the main antagonists on the OfflineTV Rust server.

“The north part is going to be all PvP,” he added. “If you’re in Launch Site, killed on sight. If you’re in Power Plant, killed on sight. If you’re in Military Tunnel, killed on sight. If you’re in Oil Rig, killed on sight.”

“I think there’s going to be even more PvP on the second server than the first. It’s just going to be in a different way,” he said.

“You won’t be killing role-players unless they actually go to the north. If they go to the north, that means they’re fighting, essentially. The map is split.”

The first server has been an absolute blast. It’s produced all kinds of quality content and hilarious moments. xQc winning a bizarre court case is a good example — it’s not something anyone ever thought they’d see.

A second server means there will be even more content, and even though it will split the population, it also means more streamers and creators can join.

Plus, if it’s going to be more controlled, that means less competitive-minded players can still have fun without being griefed and farmed all the time.

Why is #RIPDream trending? YouTuber Dream death hoax goes viral

Published: 5/Jan/2021 0:52

by Tanner Pierce
Dream/Twitter

Dream

Despite still being very much alive, #RIPDream went viral and began trending on January 4 after fans and haters of the Minecraft YouTuber Dream started clashing on Twitter. Here’s everything you need to know, including how he responded.

After gaining over 14 million subscribers over the past year, it’s safe to say that Dream is one of the most popular Minecraft YouTubers right now. Despite this popularity, he has amassed a large amount of haters as well, especially after his cheating scandal hit the internet a few weeks back.

On January 4, both his haters and his fans started going at it on Twitter and even caused the hashtag #RIPDream to trend, causing some confusion about whether or not the YouTuber was okay. Amidst the confusion, #WeLoveYouDream also began making the rounds online.

Fortunately, Dream is safe and sound, meaning the original hashtag is simply just a “joke” going around right now, but that hasn’t stopped some from adding to it.

Apparently, there have even been reports that some of his haters took the joke so far that they edited his Wikipedia page, lending more credence to the rumor that something had happened to the YouTuber.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Twitter war if the subject of said war didn’t respond in some way. A few hours after the dust had settled, Dream himself took to his account to write “can’t believe Dream died”, quickly followed by another tweet saying “(this is sarcastic),” presumably to stop any more speculation about the subject before the original even had a chance to take off.

The YouTuber also took to his personal account, jokingly stating that he had been killed by sapnap, another YouTuber and a friend of his.

Of course, both of these tweets are a bit of a non-statement but sometimes it’s better to not respond to the madness than it is to actually reply and given the YouTuber’s comedic nature, it’s only fitting that he respond in such a way.