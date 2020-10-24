Rogue Company devs respond to reports of players randomly losing Reputation - Dexerto

Rogue Company players have reported that their hard-earned Reputation has been disappearing, but a Hi-Rez Studios developer finally responded, assuring them it’s nothing more than an irritable visual bug.

Hi-Rez Studios have been hard at work trying to keep Rogue Company, their latest title, up to scratch. After a long and ultimately successful closed-beta, it went cross-platform and free-to-play, and it’s been steadily growing in popularity ever since.

To keep the interest growing, Hi-Rez Studios has partnered with Dr Disrespect to include a picture-perfect skin and even a level designed entirely by him.

However, problems and hiccups will inevitably occur along the way. Since the latest patch went live, players have been reporting that their Reputation has been disappearing.

Reputation is the in-game currency players earn based on performances in matches and finishing challenges. It’s what you use to unlock new characters and buy cosmetic items.

Read more: Shroud says using Dr Disrespect Rogue Company skin risks Twitch bans

It going missing is obviously a big deal. No Reputation means you can’t unlock new character you might have spent hours grinding for.

Thankfully, Hi-Rez are aware of the problem. It’s just a visual bug: no one’s Reputation is going anywhere.

“This is in fact a known issue the team is working on resolving,” developer ‘Radar’ told players on Reddit.

“Rest assured your Reputation, Rogue Bucks, Mastery experience, level, etc… are all stored safely in a database with redundancies. What folks are seeing is the result of the game not loading these values correctly.”

It’s terrific news for players and fans who must have been panicking in the meantime.

Read more: Mr Beast gives away Teslas for Rogue Company wins

There’s nothing worse than losing all your progression in a game, especially on a competitive shooter like Rogue Company, where it takes quite a bit of time to accumulate.

So, if you see this happen to you, don’t panic. Just log out, log back in, and restart your game. Your hard-earned Reputation should reappear, and you’ll be back in business.