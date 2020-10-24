 Rogue Company devs respond to reports of players randomly losing Reputation - Dexerto
Rogue Company

Rogue Company devs respond to reports of players randomly losing Reputation

Published: 24/Oct/2020 3:31

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Rogue Company Reputation Glitch
Rogue Company players have reported that their hard-earned Reputation has been disappearing, but a Hi-Rez Studios developer finally responded, assuring them it’s nothing more than an irritable visual bug.

Hi-Rez Studios have been hard at work trying to keep Rogue Company, their latest title, up to scratch. After a long and ultimately successful closed-beta, it went cross-platform and free-to-play, and it’s been steadily growing in popularity ever since.

To keep the interest growing, Hi-Rez Studios has partnered with Dr Disrespect to include a picture-perfect skin and even a level designed entirely by him.

However, problems and hiccups will inevitably occur along the way. Since the latest patch went live, players have been reporting that their Reputation has been disappearing.

A user logged in to Rogue Company and realized their Reputation was missing.

Reputation is the in-game currency players earn based on performances in matches and finishing challenges. It’s what you use to unlock new characters and buy cosmetic items.

It going missing is obviously a big deal. No Reputation means you can’t unlock new character you might have spent hours grinding for.

Thankfully, Hi-Rez are aware of the problem. It’s just a visual bug: no one’s Reputation is going anywhere.

“This is in fact a known issue the team is working on resolving,” developer ‘Radar’ told players on Reddit.

“Rest assured your Reputation, Rogue Bucks, Mastery experience, level, etc… are all stored safely in a database with redundancies. What folks are seeing is the result of the game not loading these values correctly.”

Rogue Company Reputation Glitch

It’s terrific news for players and fans who must have been panicking in the meantime.

There’s nothing worse than losing all your progression in a game, especially on a competitive shooter like Rogue Company, where it takes quite a bit of time to accumulate.

So, if you see this happen to you, don’t panic. Just log out, log back in, and restart your game. Your hard-earned Reputation should reappear, and you’ll be back in business.

Valorant

Valorant leak reveals fan-favorite Reaver skins returning for Halloween

Published: 24/Oct/2020 2:24 Updated: 24/Oct/2020 3:01

by Andrew Amos
Reaver collection in Valorant
Riot Games

The Reaver skins have been long requested in Valorant since the beta. After being an option for players to buy, they suddenly disappeared with no intention of coming back. Except, they are, with a leak revealing the skin line is returning in time for Halloween.

When the Valorant closed beta ended, everyone lost all of their progress. This included Agents and skins, which players were forced to grind for again.

However, while most of the closed beta contents made the full release, the Reaver skin line didn’t. The deep purple and gold skins for the Operator, Vandal, Sheriff, and Melee were left in the closed beta, and players weren’t happy.

Reaver collection in Valorant
Riot Games
The Reaver skins disappeared after the closed beta, but they’re coming back.

Every skin release since has had a dedicated chorus of complaints about where the Reaver collection is. That chorus may be silenced now though, as a Valorant leak has revealed Reaver skins could be returning for Halloween.

According to dataminer ‘ValorLeaks,’ the Reaver skin collection has been spotted in the main Valorant files under the codename “SoulStealerV2.” They’ll be launching in time for the spooky season, and will be “new and improved.”

“The Reaver Skin set will be the Halloween Skins for Valorant this holiday. They will be new and improved. A few updates ago I spotted ‘SoulStealerV2’, [and] Soul Stealer was the code name for Reaver,” they added.

New and improved could mean more skins to bolster the collection ⁠— most Valorant skin lines have five skins, while Reaver only has four. It could also mean new effects on reload, draw, and more.

It also comes after the Valorant account tweeted out a teaser on October 23. With the caption “decode this,” the image hint had six phrases ⁠— all saying “I’m returning” in different languages ⁠— alongside the scoped-in reticle for the Reaver skin.

Almost immediately the puzzle was solved, and the hype is unbearably real. However, there’s still a couple of questions: what guns will be a part of the Reaver collection, and when exactly is it coming?

Given Halloween is less than 10 days away, players can probably expect the Reaver skins to drop shortly. Patch 1.12 is set to release on October 27, and if we were to hazard a guess, it could be coming after the update. Keep your eyes peeled though, because Reaver is back.