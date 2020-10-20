Mr Beast gives away Teslas for Rogue Company wins - Dexerto

Forever finding new ways to share his wealth, Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson offered his friends a new Tesla each — just for winning matches of Hi-Rez’s new first-person shooter Rogue Company.

Mr Beast is among the most popular creators on YouTube, with over 60 million subscribers across his channels, with some of his biggest videos being those where he does huge giveaways, be it money, cars, or even a private island.

Always thinking outside the box, though, Jimmy decided to turn his Rogue Company-sponsored video into yet another giveaway — and he made it a big one.

At the start of the video, Mr Beast explains that as part of the sponsored video, he will give away a Tesla to each of his friends based on the Rogue Company matches they win.

The first game of the series was for Chandler to win one, the second for Chris, and the third and final matchup of their four-man roster was to win a Tesla for Karl.

The first match was a piece of cake for Beast and co., winning 7-0 to earn Chandler his Tesla, the first to be given away.

The second game was a quick loss, meaning Chris missed out on the new car, before the final match went the team’s way once again, with Karl winning the second Tesla given away in the video.

Obviously, it’s hard enough to maintain focus and not let nerves get the better of you when you’re trying your hardest to win in any game, but when you know you’re possibly getting a brand new Tesla worth tens of thousands of dollars, we can only imagine the pressure ramps up a bit.

Needless to say, everyone wants a friend like Mr Beast, especially if it means free cars just for winning in a video game.