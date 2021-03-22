How to get free Fortnite & Rocket League rewards in second Llama-Rama event - Dexerto

Epic Games have announced that it is holding yet another Fortnite x Rocket League Llama-Rama crossover event. Just like the first one, players who complete certain challenges will be able to get their hands on some exclusive rewards for both games.

In September 2020, Epic Games announced that in celebration of their acquisition of developer Psyonix and their game Rocket League, it would be holding a crossover event between that title and Fortnite, giving fans the opportunity to earn items in both games.

While that event only lasted a few weeks, Epic has decided to hold another Llama-Rama event. Starting on March 25, 2021 and lasting until April 9, 2021, players will be able to earn rewards by completing specific challenges.

Fornite x Rocket League Llama-Rama challenges

Like last time, players will have to play Rocket League in order to complete each challenge but you’ll earn rewards for both games. As expected, each reward has something to do with the other, meaning rewards that are used in Rocket League will be Fortnite-themed, and vice versa.

That being said, these challenges are a bit harder than they were last time. While the previous challenges were simple ones like “complete a match” or “win a match”, these are more complex and will require a bit more coordination, especially if you’re not a seasoned Rocket League player.

List of March 2020 Llama-Rama challenges

Challenge 1: Beyonder – Play 3 online matches.

Rewards: Battle Ball Spray (Fortnite) and DJ Yonder Topper (Rocket League)

Challenge 2: More Llama Bell – Get 500 total points in online matches.

Rewards: Llama-Rama loading screen (Fortnite) and Llama Bell Player Anthem (Rocket League)

Challenge 3: Over Yonder – Get five goals, assists, or saves in online matches.

Rewards: Everybody Dance lobby track (Fortnite) and DJ Yonder Octane Decal (Rocket League

Challenge 4: Umbrella Royale – Get five clears and centers in online matches.

Rewards: Zooming Wrap (Fortnite) and Umbrella Royale Wheels (Rocket League)

Challenge 5: Extra Ordinary – Play one online match in any of the Extra Modes playlist.

Rewards: Turbo Ball! Back Bling (Fortnite) and Extra Ordinary Player Title (Rocket League)

Challege 6: Winning is Everything – Win 10 matches.

Reward: 20,000 XP (Rocket League)

It’s worth pointing out that the last challenge listed is the only one that doesn’t give a reward for Fortnite but it is repeatable, so if you’re a Rocket League player and want some large amounts of XP, you’ll want to try and grind for that one.

In addition to all of the aforementioned challenges, Fortnite players will also be able to get their hands on a special Lil’ Octane traversal emote, which allows players to hop onto one of the Rocket League cars and drive it around the map (albeit extremely slowly since it’s an emote).

Of course, the only way to get your hands on that is to buy it on the Item Shop on March 25, 2021. The price of the emote is unknown.

All in all, these challenges and rewards are pretty cool and while they could be a tad more interesting, they’re free, so it’s hard to complain. Here’s hoping Epic continues the Llama-Rama challenges in the future.