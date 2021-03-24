Rocket League mobile game Sideswipe revealed: Release date, gameplay, trailer - Dexerto

Rocket League fanatics will be happy to know that a version of the game is officially coming to iOS and Android devices, marking the series first foray into the mobile space, but it won’t be an exact clone of the hit game on consoles and PC.

While Rocket League may have fluctuated in popularity since it’s release in 2015, it’s extremely dedicated fanbase has kept the game afloat, with the game making the move to multiple platforms and the developer even getting acquired by Epic Games, the developers and creators behind Fortnite.

Now, it seems like Epic and Psyonix want to bring the experience to even more platforms with the announcement of Rocket League: Sideswipe, a brand-new mobile game that brings an abbreviated version of the classic gameplay to iOS and Android devices. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Advertisement

Contents

What is Rocket League Sideswipe?

Rocket League Sideswipe gameplay

Rocket League Sideswipe release date and price

Rocket League Sideswipe Alpha

What is Rocket League Sideswipe?

While this is the series first foray into the mobile space, it doesn’t bring over the exact same gameplay as the full console experience. Instead, Sideswipe’s gameplay has been built “for the ground up” for mobile platforms and will instead of a sideways perspective.

Players will compete in 2-minute long 1v1 or 2v2 matches (both casual and ranked play will be included at launch), making Sideswipe a bit more abbreviated experience compared to the full game. That being said, the concept of getting goals, dodging, etc. will still be present in this version, albeit with a different perspective.

Advertisement

Players will also be able to customize their cars similar to how they can in the full game. Epic has not announced if players car creations from the full game will be transferable to Sideswipe.

Rocket League Sideswipe Gameplay

Psyonix also revealed the first gameplay for the game through an Alpha trailer, giving players a first-look at what they can expect from the mobile title. It also gives players a short look at what some of the customizations options will look like in the game, confirming that Toppers will be making a return from the full version.

Unfortunately, the Alpha trailer’s only around 40-seconds long but the devs will assuredly be releasing more as we get closer to the game’s release.

Advertisement

Rocket League Sideswipe Release Date and Price

Unfortunately, no release date has been revealed for the mobile game. Psyonix did mention that the game will hit everyone sometime in 2021 but aside from that vague window, there’s nothing else to go on.

The good news is that, like most mobile games nowadays, it will be free-to-play at launch, so players won’t have to throw down any money to actually get their hands on it.

Unfortunately, this does more than likely mean that microtransactions will be a part of the game but neither Psyonix nor Epic have commented on that matter whatsoever.

Rocket League Sideswipe Alpha

Psyonix did confirm that it will be holding a Regional Alpha test for those in New Zealand and Australia. Unfortunately, this Alpha is only for Android via the Google Play store and no other regions have been announced.

Advertisement

That being said, the developers have confirmed that more regions will get tests in the future although the timing of those tests is also unclear.

We’ll be updating this piece as more information becomes available about Rocket League Sideswipe so keep it locked to this page and Dexerto.