Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes (April 2023): Free Coins & more

Robloxians can now play as their favorite comic book character in this experience

Hero and Villain Battlegrounds is a magnificent experience for Marvel and DC fans, allowing them to play as their favorite comic book character either as a Hero or a Villain. However, you’ll need coins to unlock them all. So, here are all the codes you can redeem in April 2023.

Fans of Marvel and DC comics will be overjoyed to know that they may now assume the role of their favorite character in Roblox’s massive metaverse. In Hero and Villain Battlegrounds (formerly known as Marvel and DC Battlegrounds), players compete against one another to determine who will emerge victorious.

Now you can play out your wildest comic book fantasies on Roblox, whether it’s fighting Thanos as Batman or taking on Superman as Captain America. Similar gameplay may be seen in Roblox games like Boku No Roblox and Stand Proud.

To become the greatest warrior, though, you’ll need to spend your hard-earned coins on unlocking as many characters as possible. It may be challenging to obtain most of them, but there are codes available that will allow you to do so for free.

Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Hero and Villain Battlegrounds in April 2023.

Working Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of working Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes:

Code Items 47klikes 100 Coins 46KLIKES 100 Coins 45klikes 100 Coins

Expired Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of expired Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes:

Code Items 44klikes 100 Coins 43klikes 100 Coins 42klikes 100 Coins 41klikes 100 Coins 40klikes 100 Coins 39klikes 100 Coins 37klikes 100 Coins 36klikes 100 Coins 33klikes 100 Coins 29klikes 100 Coins 28klikes 100 Coins 27klikes 100 Coins 26klikes 100 Coins 25klikes 100 Coins 24klikes 100 Coins 23klikes 100 Coins 22klikes 100 Coins 21KLIKES 100 Coins 20KLIKES 100 Coins 19KLIKES 100 Coins 18KLIKES 100 Coins 17KLIKES 100 Coins 16KLIKES 100 Coins 15KLIKES 100 Coins 14KLIKES 100 Coins 13KLIKES 100 Coins 12KLIKES 100 Coins 11KLIKES 100 Coins 10KLIKES 100 Coins 9KLIKES 100 Coins 8KLIKES 100 Coins 7KLIKES 100 Coins 6KLIKES 100 Coins 5KLIKES 100 Coins 4KLIKES 100 Coins 3KLIKES 100 Coins 2KLIKES 100 Coins 1KLIKES 100 Coins

How to redeem Hero and Villain Battlegrounds Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Hero and Villain Battlegrounds in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

Open Hero and Villain Battlegrounds on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device. Locate the Gear button on the top left side of your screen and click on it. Once a new window appears, enter a working code in the box from the list above. Press Enter to redeem the code. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Roblox’s Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes grant access to an array of heroes and villains that are useful for becoming ultimate fighter in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes in Roblox for April 2023. For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

