Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes (April 2023): Free Coins & more

Roblox
Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds key art with Marvel and DC charactersRoblox

Robloxians can now play as their favorite comic book character in this experience

Hero and Villain Battlegrounds is a magnificent experience for Marvel and DC fans, allowing them to play as their favorite comic book character either as a Hero or a Villain. However, you’ll need coins to unlock them all. So, here are all the codes you can redeem in April 2023.

Fans of Marvel and DC comics will be overjoyed to know that they may now assume the role of their favorite character in Roblox’s massive metaverse. In Hero and Villain Battlegrounds (formerly known as Marvel and DC Battlegrounds), players compete against one another to determine who will emerge victorious.

Now you can play out your wildest comic book fantasies on Roblox, whether it’s fighting Thanos as Batman or taking on Superman as Captain America. Similar gameplay may be seen in Roblox games like Boku No Roblox and Stand Proud.

To become the greatest warrior, though, you’ll need to spend your hard-earned coins on unlocking as many characters as possible. It may be challenging to obtain most of them, but there are codes available that will allow you to do so for free.

Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Hero and Villain Battlegrounds in April 2023.

Contents

Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds Thanos BattleRoblox
Battle against your foes to reign supreme in this Roblox experience

Working Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of working Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes:

CodeItems
47klikes100 Coins
46KLIKES100 Coins
45klikes100 Coins

Expired Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of expired Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes:

CodeItems
44klikes100 Coins
43klikes100 Coins
42klikes100 Coins
41klikes100 Coins
40klikes100 Coins
39klikes100 Coins
37klikes100 Coins
36klikes100 Coins
33klikes100 Coins
29klikes100 Coins
28klikes100 Coins
27klikes100 Coins
26klikes100 Coins
25klikes100 Coins
24klikes100 Coins
23klikes100 Coins
22klikes100 Coins
21KLIKES100 Coins
20KLIKES100 Coins
19KLIKES100 Coins
18KLIKES100 Coins
17KLIKES100 Coins
16KLIKES100 Coins
15KLIKES100 Coins
14KLIKES100 Coins
13KLIKES100 Coins
12KLIKES100 Coins
11KLIKES100 Coins
10KLIKES100 Coins
9KLIKES100 Coins
8KLIKES100 Coins
7KLIKES100 Coins
6KLIKES100 Coins
5KLIKES100 Coins
4KLIKES100 Coins
3KLIKES100 Coins
2KLIKES100 Coins
1KLIKES100 Coins
Redeem Codes window in Hero and Villain BattlegroundsRoblox
Players can redeem working codes in the window above

How to redeem Hero and Villain Battlegrounds Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Hero and Villain Battlegrounds in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

  1. Open Hero and Villain Battlegrounds on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device.
  2. Locate the Gear button on the top left side of your screen and click on it.
  3. Once a new window appears, enter a working code in the box from the list above.
  4. Press Enter to redeem the code.
  5. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Roblox’s Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes grant access to an array of heroes and villains that are useful for becoming ultimate fighter in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes in Roblox for April 2023. For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

