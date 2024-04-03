Anime Gods Simulator codes (April 2024): Free Yen & Potions

Check out our list of Anime Gods Simulator codes to get amazing boosts and lay waste to the villains. Here are all the codes for April 2024.

To enter the realm of anime gods, you need immeasurable power and countless wins. Lucky for you, we have all the Anime Gods Simulator codes to help you achieve those feats. In this fun anime Roblox experience, you get to collect heroes from famous series like Dragon Ball Z and One Piece to battle strong enemies.

The stronger the heroes, the less time needed to defeat villains. After the battle, you will get coins and XP. However, you will get more XP and coins with the boosts and other goodies from the codes. So hurry up and redeem them soon.

Article continues after ad

Look out for more free goodies in Roblox on our Dragon Soul codes, Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes, Titan Warfare codes, and Ro Ghoul codes.

Contents

Article continues after ad

Roblox / Anime Boy Games Get more coins to unlock strong heroes.

Active Anime Gods Simulator codes (April 2024)

Here are all the working codes for Anime Gods Simulator:

visits5m – 30 Minutes of 2x Yen Potion

– 30 Minutes of 2x Yen Potion likes10k – 3x Yen, 2x Secrets

– 3x Yen, 2x Secrets update5 – 1 Hour of Secret Luck Potion

– 1 Hour of Secret Luck Potion update4 – 30 Minutes of 2x Yen Potion

– 30 Minutes of 2x Yen Potion update3 – 30 Minutes of 2x Yen Potion

– 30 Minutes of 2x Yen Potion update2 – 15 Minutes of 2x Yen Potion

– 15 Minutes of 2x Yen Potion likes5000 – 15 Minutes of 2x Magnet Potion

– 15 Minutes of 2x Magnet Potion visits1m – 15 Minutes of 2x Yen Potion

– 15 Minutes of 2x Yen Potion likes2000 – 15 Minutes of 2x Magnet Potion

– 15 Minutes of 2x Magnet Potion likes1000 – 15 Minutes of 2x Magnet Potion

– 15 Minutes of 2x Magnet Potion update1 – 15 Minutes of 2x Yen Potion

– 15 Minutes of 2x Yen Potion RELEASE – 500 Yen

How to use Anime Gods Simulator codes?

Using codes in Anime Gods Simulator is quite simple, here are some easy steps to do it:

Go to the official Anime Gods Simulator page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Tap on the Codes button on the right side of the screen.

Paste the code in the box.

Hit Claim to get your free rewards.

Not being able to use codes? The codes are case-sensitive so enter them as they are mentioned above.

Roblox / Anime Boy Games Tap on the Codes button below the Rewards button.

List of expired codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

What are Anime Gods Simulator codes?

Anime Gods Simulator codes are gifts from the developers to help players progress faster in the game. New codes are often released during events or when the game hits new milestones. So make sure you check back for new codes every week.

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Anime Gods Simulator codes for April 2024.

Doodle World codes | Race Clicker codes | Simon Says codes | A One Piece Game codes | All Star Tower Defense codes