Resident Evil 4 Remake voice cast: All characters and voice actors

Resident Evil 4 Remake is renowned for its memorable cast of characters, with the likes of Leon S Kennedy, Ada Wong, Albert Wesker, and Ashely Graham all stealing the show. Aside from the main cast, there are plenty of other shady characters who play the game’s various blood-thirsty bosses.

As a remake, Resident Evil 4 retains its iconic cast of characters, while a number of notable voice actors have reprised their roles. So, if you wish to know everything we know about each Resident Evil 4 Remake character and who they’re voiced by, then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Resident Evil 4 Remake voice actors & characters

It stands to reason that in order to be a faithful adaptation of the original Resident Evil 4, the remake will need to bring back most (if not all) of the characters. Here’s who we know about so far:

Leon S Kennedy – Nick Apostolides

Apostolides is reprising his role as Leon from the Resident Evil 2 remake. Expect to see a much more confident Leon this time around, after being battle-hardened from his experiences in Racoon City.

Leon is now working as a bio-terror expert for the US Government and has been deployed to rural Spain to look for the President’s missing daughter – Ashley Graham.

Albert Wesker – Connor Fogarty

According to IMDB, Wesker will be played by Connor Fogarty. This is the voice actor who played him in Dead by Daylight’s Resident Evil crossover content. Wesker was seemingly killed off in the original Resident Evil, but his return was explained in Resident Evil Code Veronica.

Since then, Wesker has employed Ada to steal a sample of the parasite from Saddler. The villain had a very minor role in the original RE4, so it will be interesting to see if the remake expands on this.

Ada Wong – Lily Gao

After seemingly being killed in Resident Evil 2, the super-spy Ada Wong returns in RE4 on a new mission. She is voiced by Lily Gao, who also played Ada Wong in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Ada is busy trying to recover a sample of Las Plagas, but her past relationship with Leon in Racoon City could complicate matters.

Osmond Saddler — (unconfirmed)

We know from the trailers that Saddler is back in the RE4 remake. He has arranged for Krauser to kidnap Ashley and is in control of a parasite that can perform mind control and horrific mutations.

Ramon Salazar — (unconfirmed)

Ramon Salazar is the local castellan who has been manipulated and mutated by Saddler.

Ashley Graham – Nicole Tompkins

Nicole Tompkins is the voice of Ashely Graham in Resident Evil 4 Remake. She previously voiced Jill Valentine in the Resident Evil 3 remake, so many fans will recognize this VA.

Ashley is the President’s daughter, who’s been kidnapped and smuggled out of the White House, but what do her kidnappers want?

Biotorres Mendez — (unconfirmed)

Biotorres Mendez is the local village chief who has been infected with the parasite. His design and movements this time around look very similar to Mr. X from the Resident Evil 2 remake, which makes him pretty terrifying. Players will need to be very careful when encountering this enemy.

Jack Krauser — (unconfirmed)

A former US agent and colleague of Leon who kidnapped Ashley and has thrown in his lot with Saddler – or is it Wesker? Players will find the answer to this question during their playthrough.

Luis Sera – Salvador Serrano

A former police officer from Madrid who now works as a viral researcher. He is working to stop Saddler and provides support to Leon and Ashley.

President Graham – Joe Thomas

President Graham is voiced by Joe Thomas, who also played the president in Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. The President has sent Leon to rescue his daughter, Ashley, who has been kidnapped for an unknown reason.

Graham is also the President who dropped a tactical nuke on Racoon City, despite the disapproval of Leon’s boss, Adam Benford.

So, there you have it, that's every character in Resident Evil 4 Remake and who they're voiced by.