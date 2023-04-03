Resident Evil fans vote for their favorite and least favorite characters in new poll

Resident Evil fans have voted for their favorite and most detestable characters, with Leon receiving all the love and Wesker getting nothing but hate.

The legendary survival horror franchise, Resident Evil, has been making waves recently with their new remake of Resident Evil 4. This new instalment the latest part of Capcom’s series of remakes of the RE franchise.

Leading up to the release of the remake, the Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu asked Resident Evil fans to select their favorite characters. With other polls for most detestable character, scariest scene, and more.

Unsurprisingly, Leon Kennedy, who has been the leading character of Resident Evil since RE2, came in first by a landslide. And equally unsurprising, Albert Wesker was voted for the most detestable character in the franchise.

Leon Kennedy voted favorite Resident Evil character in new poll

Included in the top 5 favorite characters are fellow RE3 co-stars Jill Valentine and Chris Redflied. Surprisingly, Wesker also makes an appearance in the top 10 favorite characters. Obviously, quite the controversial character. Here’s what the top 10 list looks like:

1. Leon Kennedy

2. Jill Valentine

3. Chris Redfield

4. Ada Wong

5. Claire Redfield

6. Albert Wesker

7. Ethan Winters

8. Rebecca Chambers

9. Piers Nivans

10. Hunk

And for the most hated characters, which is mostly antagonists and monsters players most likely found annoying to fight against:

1. Albert Wesker

2. Nikolai Zinolev

3. Licker

4. Hunter

5. Tyrant

6. Derrek C. Simmons

7. Zombie Dog

8. Nemesis

9. Mother Miranda

10. Lucas Baker

Other notable polls were for the scariest scene in Resident Evil, which the fans unsurprisngly chose the baby monster sequence in Resident Evil Village, which is undoubtedly one of the most terrifying scenes in any video game.

Additionally, fans were asked what their favorite Resident Evil game was, which RE4 was given number one as it’s the most critically acclaimed game of the franchise. With RE2 and its remake taking second and third.

