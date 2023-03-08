Will Resident Evil 4 Remake be on Steam Deck?

Wondering whether you can play Resident Evil 4 Remake on Steam Deck? Find out the answer to this question with our handy guide.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year, and many survival horror fans will be delving into the zombie-infested game upon release. While our Resident Evil 4 Remake preview outlined a number of exciting details surrounding the gameplay and mechanics, there are still uncertainties surrounding Steam Deck compatibility.

After all, Valve’s portable console is the perfect place to play some of the best singleplayer games in 2023. So, if you’re looking to take Leon’s zombie slaying adventure on the go and wish to know if you can play Resident Evil 4 Remake on Steam Deck, you’ll find everything we currently know below.

Is Resident Evil 4 Remake on Steam Deck?

As of writing, there has been no news on whether Resident Evil 4 Remake will be playable on Steam Deck. In fact, the game’s official Steam page gives no details on whether it will release on the portable console.

However, it’s important to note that Resident Evil 2 is Steam Deck verified and Resident Evil 3 is at least playable. The latest title, Resident Evil 8 is also completely compatible as well. While this isn’t exactly concrete evidence that Resident Evil Remake will be playable on Steam Deck, it does look like it could be possible given past title support.

Of course, we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as new information is available, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly. Resident Evil 4 Remake will release on 24 March 2023, and be playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether Resident Evil Remake is playable on Steam Deck. Be sure to check out our Resident Evil page for all the latest news and guides.