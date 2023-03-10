How to play Resident Evil 4 Remake demo: Platforms & length

The Resident Evil 4 Remake demo is finally live, allowing survival horror fans to play an early section of the game before the full release.

Capcom has finally released the Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo, which gives players the chance to check out all the new mechanics and features ahead of the full release. In fact, the demo puts fans in the shoes of Leon Kennedy as he first approaches the village of Valdelobos.

It’s here where players will need to deal with the flesh-eating locals and avoid the clutches of the game’s iconic Chainsaw man. So, if you’re on the fence about Resident Evil 4 Remake or just wish to try it out for free before its release date, then our handy demo hub has everything you need to know.

Contents

How to download & play Resident Evil 4 Remake demo

Capcom The Resident Evil Village Remake demo allows players to explore the starting village.

In order to play the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo, you’ll need to head over to the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, or Steam, and search for the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo. The demo can also be found on the game’s official store page as well.

Once you’ve found it, simply click the download button and wait for it to finish installing on your desired platform. As soon as the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo has finished downloading, you be able to play through a section of the first chapter where Leon first enters Valdelobos.

There’s even a little surprise for fans of the original at the end of the demo, so it’s well worth taking a dive.

Resident Evil 4 Remake demo platforms

The Resident Evil 4 Remake demo is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you’re a PC player looking to delve into the action, then you can do so by visiting the game’s Steam page.

How long is the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo?

Capcom The Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo can be played at your own leisure.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake demo can be finished in 20 mins, but this will largely depend on your overall skill. Of course, if you’re familiar with the title, your completion time could be even quicker.

To make matters even better, there is no time limit. This means you can blast zombies, tweak graphics settings, and get to grips with the game’s new mechanics for as long as you want.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo. Make sure you check out our Resident Evil page for all the latest news and guides.