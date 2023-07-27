Rockstar Games just dropped huge Red Dead Redemption 1 remaster clue

A massive new Red Dead Redemption remaster clue has emerged on Rockstar Games’ official website.

Red Dead Redemption fans have been anxious awaiting news of possible remake for years now and the last few weeks have been a whirlwind of leaks suggesting it would be announced soon.

While the developer has remained mum on the rumors even as reporter Colin Moriarty claimed that the game would be coming and the South Korean ratings board updated RDR with a new age rating.

On July 27, fans spotted an update to the Rockstar Games website along with a new reference in the games list that has players convinced an announcement is imminent.

Red Dead Redemption 1 remaster clue appears on Rockstar website

As shown by insider Tez2, a new reference was added to the website’s game list under the name of “Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver).”

However, the codename is what really has players talking as it’s listed as “RDR1RSP” which some believe could stand for Red Dead Redemption 1 Remaster Single Player.

While this isn’t a confirmation by any means, considering all the past leaks, this is a good indication that a RDR remaster reveal could be coming soon.

We’ll have to wait and see if this ends up being a full remake and what Rockstar has learned from the disastrous launch of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition after it was panned by fans and critics alike.

In any case, it’s refreshing to see fans going wild over an upcoming Rockstar producer that isn’t GTA 6 for once. Hopefully, it won’t be long until something official is unveiled to the world.