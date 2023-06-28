Red Dead Redemption Remastered rumors: Leaks & everything we know

Red Dead Redemption’s original 2010 release led the way for what would later become one of the best-selling games of all time with the sequel, and now there are rumors that the original could be getting a remaster. Here’s what we know about the possibility of RDR1 remastered.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the open-world masterpiece of the current generation, but the original Red Dead was the recipe for success that it was built upon.

With the sequel’s success, there was a renewed interest in the classic 2010 game, both from those who had played it at the time, and those new to the series. Although it is still playable, it’s not exactly up to modern gaming standards, from a technical perspective.

But, that could easily be resolved with a remastered version – something now the subject of rumor and speculation, thanks to a new age rating for the game.

Red Dead age rating sparks remaster rumors

On June 15, it was noticed that the age rating authority in South Korea had granted Red Dead Redemption a new age rating – specifically “Not available for minors”.

But, the rating itself is not what got people talking. Rather, it’s simply the fact there is a new age rating at all. It has immediately sparked questions about whether Rockstar is gearing up for some sort of new release, specifically a remaster.

One other interesting note about the rating is that, according to Gematsu, it is specifically for a console game rather than PC.

Is Rockstar remastering Red Dead Redemption?

While Rockstar hasn’t announced anything officially, reliable leaker Tez2 revealed in 2022 that Rockstar had been developing a remaster of both Red Dead Redemption 1 and GTA IV.

However, it was also revealed that those remasters had been canceled, and this was later also reported by Kotaku. Instead, Rockstar was said to be putting all of their efforts into GTA 6.

If this is still the case, it could mean that the new age rating in Korea is not actually the big clue some people think it is. In typical Rockstar fashion, they will stay quiet on all the speculation.