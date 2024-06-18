Rockstar insider explains how GTA 6 will impact RDR2’s next-gen edition

Rockstar Games could be returning to Red Dead Redemption 2 after GTA 6 is released with some features from VI, according to an industry insider.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most beloved games of all time, so many players were shocked that Rockstar never released an upgraded port of the title on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

Instead, Rockstar has been putting all its resources into GTA 6, with the long-awaited title slated for a fall 2025 release at the time of writing.

According to Tez2, an insider who has correctly revealed information about Rockstar projects before, the company hasn’t forgotten about RDR2 and are likely to work on a next-gen edition once GTA VI is out.

Article continues after ad

GTA Forums

In a post on GTA Forums, Tez chimed in on a conversation about RDR2’s next-gen port, stating, “We know that RDR2’s next-gen edition was in development but was halted, the same as RDO’s updates.”

Article continues after ad

He further stated that Grand Theft Auto 6 will include all the upgrades that were intended for RDR2 on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, and that some of those features could make their way back to their original target.

“So, after releasing VI, Rockstar could turn around and incorporate some of these upgrades into RDR2 on current-gen consoles. Rockstar Editor is one example,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Referencing an earlier report from Jason Schreier about GTA 6 expanding over time, the insider recalled that Rockstar had canceled plans for both GTA V and RDR2, with the latter originally going to feature a Mexico expansion.

GTA Forums

“They were exploring the idea of including Mexico for a story expansion, but didn’t follow through and moved on to VI,” he explained.

If an updated and upgraded version of Red Dead Redemption 2 does end up coming out, Rockstar may want to revisit those plans for a Mexico map expansion.

Article continues after ad

For now, though, take this with a grain of salt. Rockstar is currently full-steam ahead with GTA 6 and has even ordered employees back to the office to prevent leaks and add extra polish.