Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to Nintendo Switch according to Brazilian rating

The Brazilian government has rated Red Dead Redemption 2 for the Nintendo Switch, indicating a port of the 2018 mega-hit is on the way.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is regarded as one of the most prominent video games of all time since being released back in 2018 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC – and it seems like it will be coming to a Nintendo console next.

Nintendo users got their first taste of Red Dead Redemption earlier this year when a port of RDR1 was released following the abysmal launch of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Now, users have spotted a big hint that RDR2 is coming to Nintendo Switch thanks to a rating on an official Brazilian government website.

Red Dead Redemption 2 on Switch rated by Brazilian government

On the government website, RDR2 is listed as being on the following platforms: “Playstation 4, XBOX One, Computador (PC), Nintendo Switch.”

According to a translation of the content description, the game is rated 18+ due to criminal acts, legal drugs, and violence.

However, it’s the fact that the Nintendo Switch was listed that’s currently making waves online, with users losing their minds at the idea of RDR2 running on old hardware.

X user InfinityBesk mocked the leak by posting some poorly-rendered gameplay, joking that this is what the game would look like on Switch.

Others suggested that the port would make more sense for a more powerful Switch 2, calling RDR2 “too heavy” for the current console.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt as it is possible a mistake was made in the ratings, but this wouldn’t be the first time that official ratings leaked Red Dead content before an official announcement by Rockstar. The ports of RDR1 ended up showing up by a South Korean rating board weeks before a reveal was made.