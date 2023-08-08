GTA 6 fans convinced reveal is imminent after “disappointing” RDR announcement

Grand Theft Auto fans are convinced that Rockstar are in the “final stretch” when it comes to a GTA 6 announcement after their lackluster reveal of Red Dead Redemption on Switch and PS4.

After Rockstar Games and Take-Two confirmed that GTA 6 was in the works back in February 2022, many fans got excited for the potential announcements that would follow. However, they’ve been pretty quiet since.

Sure, a whole host of leaks have gotten out there, but beyond one Rockstar newswire response, that’s all the devs have said on the matter. Instead, they’ve been plowing on with updates to GTA Online, Red Dead Online, and even a new port for the classic Red Dead Redemption.

Many long-time RDR fans were hopeful that it’d be a next-gen remaster, but that wasn’t the case. Instead, Rockstar announced a PS4 and Nintendo Switch port for the game. However, some GTA fans are now convinced that will turn out to be good news for GTA 6.

GTA fans convinced GTA 6 announcement is around the corner

There have been a few rumors that an announcement for GTA 6 will happen before the year is out, and the RDR port reveal has added to that.

I think the fact that it’s nothing more than a port to two consoles means we have nothing to fear about a potential announcement of GTA 6 this year,” commented one Redditor. “If this had have been a full remake to RDR2-quality, then I think we’d be s*it out of luck, because that would no doubt be a major marketing thing for Rockstar going forward.”

“I truly believe we are in the final stretch of waiting!” said one fan. “Proof that gta6 trailer will drop at RANDOM,” another fan added. “I’m glad it’s not a remake or remaster. Full steam ahead to GTA VI,” said another.

Other fans pointed to the fact that when Rockstar was facing backlash for the issues around the GTA Definitive Edition remakes, they finally dropped the news about GTA 6 being in the works.

“Rockstar gotta be disappointing fans intentionally to get ready for GTA 6 announcement,” added one.

It remains to be seen if Rockstar will, in fact, reveal any news about GTA 6 anytime soon. The 10-year anniversary for GTA 5 rolls around on September 17, so maybe that’ll hold a few answers.