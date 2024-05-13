GamingRed Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption PC port leaked by Rockstar Games’ website

Brianna Reeves
red dead redemption pcTake-Two Interactive

After 14 years of waiting, Rockstar Games‘ PC audience may finally be treated to a release of 2010’s Red Dead Redemption. The news comes by way of the ever-reliable Tez2, who spotted some noteworthy changes to the backend of Rockstar’s PC launcher site.

As confirmed by a screenshot the leaker shared on X, Rockstar updated the site with new marketing strings on Monday, May 13.

One string from the backend reads, “Journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico in Red Dead Redemption, and its zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare, now playable on PC.” This indicates that both RDR1 and its acclaimed Undead Nightmare expansion will ride onto PC sometime soon. However, at the time of writing, Rockstar Games has yet to formally unveil the PC port.

In the replies, Tez2 highlighted how the marketing strings for Red Dead Redemption’s apparent PC port bear similarities to Rockstar’s GTA 5 promotions.

Outside of emulators, the 2010 Red Dead adventure has never been playable on PC. And up until August 2023, Rockstar’s original Western epic had remained locked on seventh-gen hardware – for the most part.

Xbox’s commitment to backward compatibility ensured Xbox One users could step into John Martston’s boots once more in 2016. In 2023, an RDR1 and Undead Nightmare re-release hit PS4 and Nintendo Switch consoles for $50.

To the chagrin of long-time fans and franchise newcomers, the re-release featured no remaster-quality enhancements. As such, much-coveted graphical and performance improvements weren’t a part of the package, though PS4 Pro and PS5 players could run the game in 4K resolution.

While the wait for Red Dead Redemption’s PC port continues, PC players didn’t have to wait too long for Red Dead 2. The prequel migrated to the Rockstar Games Launcher and Steam late in 2019, one year after its PS4 and Xbox One debut.

