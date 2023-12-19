Selling Sunset fans share predictions for Season 8

With Season 7 of Selling Sunset officially complete, fans are weighing in with their predictions for Season 8.

What drama will devoted Selling Sunset fans observe once Season 8 of the hit reality TV show finally lands on Netflix?

Social media users are discussing their predictions regarding the real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s being discussed online as viewers eagerly await the next batch of episodes.

Selling Sunset Season 8 predictions

A Reddit thread has been launched to discuss what might come up next on Selling Sunset.

Article continues after ad

The Redditor who started the thread wrote, “Predictions: So, besides Chrishell upping her number on street fights what are your predictions on next season? I hope they get the memo and there will be less drama and more real estate.”

Article continues after ad

One person responded, “Ultimately the producers will be scrambling for drama and Amanza is the only one that is willing to give it to them.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“It will be Chrishell’s last [season]. She’ll give them absolutely nothing in Season 8. Nicole fades into the background like Davina did. They won’t hire Cassandra because Bre won’t return if they do and it will be pointless.”

Article continues after ad

Other Redditors were quick to agree with a lot of those points. Rumors about Amanza Smith’s new relationship have been circulating, which means she’ll certainly be snagging some screen time for that.

Article continues after ad

Chrishell Stause made it abundantly clear that she’s only filming the show for one more year, which means she might not give her final season a ton of energy.

When Davina Potratz was still part of the show, she ended up fizzling out as a cast member until she left the brokerage altogether. The idea of Nicole Young following in those footsteps isn’t hard to imagine.

Article continues after ad

As interesting as it would be to see Cassandra Dawn hired at the Oppenheim Group, her ongoing feud with Bre Tiesi likely won’t allow that to happen.

Ultimately, Selling Sunset fans will have to wait until Season 8 premieres to truly get answers to these burning questions.