Which Love Island Australia Season 5 couples are still together?

Here is a much-needed relationship update for the cast of Love Island Australia Season 5, starting with the winners.

When it comes to dating shows, you never know which couples are going to withstand navigating the real world together.

For example, Season 10 of Love Island UK did not do so well when it came to pairs sticking together. Even the winning couple, Jess Harding and Sammy Root have since parted ways.

That being said, fans of Love Island Australia Season 5 are remaining hopeful that at least one couple will stay together.

Love Island Australia Season 5 couples: Are they still together?

As of now, only three couples from the entire season are still together post-Season 5.

Kale & Tyra

The winners of the season are still together and seem to be even stronger since leaving the villa together.

“I couldn’t be more excited for what’s next for me and the future with Tyra. It’s amazing how bubbly and uplifting her presence is, she can light up a room with one smile,” Kale told 9Now in a post-win interview.

Lucinda Stafford & Zac Nunn

Lucinda Stafford and her season partner Zac Nunn are also still in a relationship, as noted by a heartwarming caption she wrote to him on her social media.

“You are the most understanding, funniest, kindest, most loving human I have ever met, and it’s only a matter of time before the public gets to know the real you,” she penned on her Instagram.

Georgia Murray & Nate Page

This eliminated couple is still in a relationship together, but it is important to note that their journey hasn’t been very smooth sailing thus far.

“After we left and got back to Sydney we tried to give it a go, but life was really hectic so we had a bit of a break. We just started talking again and we were just like ‘Damn, there’s obviously still a flame here,’” Georiga revealed to the world.

To stay updated on Love Island Australia and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.