Love Island Australia Season 5 cast: Meet the islanders

From a Married at First Sight alum to a 21-year-old islander, Love Island Australia Season 5 cast is very dynamic. Let’s meet them.

It has nearly been a year since the fourth season of Love Island Australia, which was a complete rollercoaster.

Despite all of the drama, winning couple Austen Bugeja and Claudia Bonifazio are still happily together, so the villa experiment was a success in the long run.

It was recently announced that Season 5 is coming, and much sooner than fans were expecting.

Article continues after ad

The season has a release date of October 30. Even though a trailer has not been released yet, we now know the new islanders looking for love.

Article continues after ad

Love Island Australia Season 5: Who are the islanders?

Here are the ten islanders coming into the villa, which does not include the surprise bombshells that will also make an appearance, and the details we have about them from their 9 Now bios.

Ben Richardson (22)

Ben has been single since high school, but he is looking for a serious girlfriend and admits he is husband material at 22, ready to settle down.

Article continues after ad

Savannah Badger (26)

In the past she has not had much luck with men, admitting to an attraction to toxic, tanned types with tattoos, and she is hoping to break that habit in Spain.

Ollie Lawson (24)

Ollie wants to bring some British banter to the show and have the time of his life while doing it and hoping for love. Very single and ready to mingle, he generally has a type, Latinos.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Tia Gregory (24)

Tia has been single for the past five years and she is ready to find someone and settle down.

Article continues after ad

Trent Woolman (25)

Before going on Love Island Australia, Trent had a certain type: models.

Nakia Pires (21)

After being in a two and a half year relationship that broke up last year, Nakia spent time working on herself and now believes the time is right to seriously start dating again.

Zac Nunns (25)

He is looking for a girl that is funny and hot, someone who can work with his fun and full-on personality.

Tyra Johannes (23)

9Now

Tyra has had no luck with men so far, including being ghosted by a former rugby league player.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nate Page (24)

A strong and honest personality, Nate has morals and is looking for a girl who is the same. He is respectful, kind, and has a deep voice that will get the ladies in the Villa talking.

Kirra Schofield (26)

Kirra will be familiar to many fans of reality TV, after appearing on Married at First Sight this year.

To stay updated on Love Island Australia and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.