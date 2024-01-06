Love Island Australia fans beg Lucinda Strafford to leave “gaslighting” Zac Nunns

Lucinda Stafford is still in a relationship with her Love Island Australia partner Zac Nunns and fans are against it.

Season 5 of Love Island Australia has been over for a little while now and viewers are still trying to process everything that happened.

After Tyra and Kale walked away with the win, that left Savannah & Clint and Lucinda & Zac to place as runner-ups in the competition.

While Savannah and Clint have already called it quits, Lucinda and Zac are still in a relationship together, which is what some fans have a problem with.

Article continues after ad

There was one episode where Zac referred to Lucinda as an animal, stating that she is “a puppy that needs to be taken to puppy school to be trained”.

Article continues after ad

While she seemed upset with him at the time for his offensive comment, she forgave him and fans aren’t happy with her decision.

9Now

What are Love Island Australia fans telling Lucinda?

On December 29, Love Island Australia fans took to Reddit to share their opinions about Zac, with some warning her that being with him might not be the best decision for her.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

One fan wrote, “If he’s being this abusive right away on camera, think of how bad it will get over time.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I think Zac is an actual example of gaslighting. The puppy dog comment is so rude and I’m glad she did call him out. I don’t think she overreacted about that and was so disappointed when she felt bad. I wonder if she watched this back and sees red flags.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Lucinda has already addressed the puppy comment with Refinery29 Australia.

“He is the most kind, caring person. It’s just so funny how someone can maybe be painted like that,” she told the outlet.

To stay updated on Love Island Australia and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.