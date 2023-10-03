Love Island winners Jess and Sammy explain reason for split

After only a few weeks together, Love Island’s Sammy Root and Jess Harding are the newest Season 10 couple to break up.

While Season 10 of Love Island did bring everlasting love to some couples, it also brought a lot of heartbreak.

Several of the couples that were formed inside the villa have called it quits, from Mitch and Ella B. to Catherine and Elom, as well as Montel and Leah.

Unfortunately, the list of breakups is not over yet. Only a few weeks after their surprising win and receiving their £50,000 cash prize, Season 10’s winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding have decided to part ways.

Have Love Island Season 10’s Jess and Sammy split?

On October 3, Daily Mail was the first to break the news that the two had broken up.

“Jess and Sammy have called it quits. Things have changed since leaving the villa and Jess has realized they’re better off as friends,” a source told the outlet.

What that means exactly hasn’t been revealed. The former couple hasn’t addressed their breakup on social media as of yet, and none of their former co-stars have responded to the news.

One of the most recent times the two spoke about their relationship publicly was when the pair admitted they were taking it slow and didn’t want to rush into anything.

Sadly, this isn’t the only instance of the UK winners ending their romance after beating out the competition.

Season 7’s Liam and Millie did call it quits, but later revealed that they had a reconciliation. It will depend on what caused their split, but maybe there is a second chance in store for Sammy and Jess. Only time will tell.

To stay updated on Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.