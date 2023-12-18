Who won Love Island Australia Season 5?

After several entertaining days inside of the villa, Tyra and Kale have just won Season 5 of Love Island Australia.

The time has come for this season’s winner of Love Island Australia to be chosen. And judging by all of the drama that took place, both on-screen and off-screen, the ending could not have come sooner.

In the finale episode, a total of three couples were left in the villa: Lucinda Stafford & Zac Nunns, Savannah Badger & Clint Posselt, and Tyra Johannes and Kale Robers.

All three couples successfully built a romantic relationship, but only one pair took home the cash prize and the coveted title of winner.

If you’re too nervous to watch the finale and see for yourself, here is what you need to know about the finale, the winners of the season, and their current relationship statuses.

Who is the winner of Love Island Australia Season 5?

The official winner of Season 5 is OG contestant Tyra Johannes and Bombshell Kale Roberts.

It’s important to note that Kale is also the only islander from this season who returned after being eliminated from the competition. The couple has won the cash prize of $50,000, which they are already planning out how to spend it.

“We’ve got so many plans, kicking it all off with a trip over to Perth to meet Kale’s family. I am stoked,” Tyra revealed after their win.

It wasn’t clarified in the episode which couple placed second and third in the competition.

While Lucinda and Zac still seem to be going strong, a source alleged that Sav and Clint have already ended their relationship. But, the couple hasn’t addressed the rumor as of yet.

