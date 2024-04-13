Where to stream The Challenge: All Stars Season 4

Here is how you can start watching Season 4 of The Challenge: All Stars from anywhere in the world so no one spoils it for you.

It’s time for the series that all Challenge fans crave: It’s All Stars time. 25 alumni are coming back for a chance to win, which equals bragging rights and a $300,000 cash prize.

This could mean redemption for contestants who have never snagged a win, but this could also result in some stars losing their success streak.

Needless to say, this season is going to be worth a watch, and here is how you can start right away.

Paramount+

The first two episodes of The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 will be released on April 10 on Paramount +. Following, one episode will be released every Wednesday afterward until the eventual finale.

It starts at $4.99 t to watch the season through the streaming service and it’s also important to note that with access to Paramount Plus, you will be able to watch all three of the previous All Stars seasons.

But, if you don’t have access to Paramount Plus in your area, don’t worry: there are a few workarounds to getting to watch the binge-worthy show. One that we definitely recommend is that you use a VPN, specifically Express VPN.

Express VPN is a great way to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere around the world.

Here are all of the steps to start watching The Challenge: All Stars Season 4.

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any location that allows for Paramount Plus.

3. Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). Express VPN also allows you to stream other reality TV shows, including Love Island UK and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

