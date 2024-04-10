The Challenge: All Stars Season 4- Release date, cast & more

25 former Challenge stars are coming back for another chance at victory and we have all of the details on who and what to expect.

The Challenge is arguably one of the most popular reality TV competition shows around. Launching the careers of everyone from House of Villians star Johnny Bananas to both of The Traitors US Season 2 winners, it has an impressive list of alumni.

Speaking of alumni, fans are always looking for a way to watch their favorite former contestants compete against each other again. This is where The Challenge: All Stars comes in.

Former stars from the previous seasons come together to face off for the coveted winning title and a sweet cash prize of $300,000. That being said, here is everything you need to know about Season 4, including when you can start watching.

The Challenge: All Stars Season 4- Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for Season 4 was released on February 27 on YouTube. From romance to screaming to fire, this season has it all.

The clip also teased a brand-new twist that challenges the contestants to acquire a star in order to participate in the finale. And surprisingly, stealing someone else’s star is on the table.

Who is in the cast of The Challenge: All Stars Season 4?

From previous winners to contestants who have participated in over a dozen challenges, the 25 stars of Season 4 are nothing short of dynamic. The official lineup includes:

Ace Amerson

Cara Maria Sorbello

Tina Barta

Veronica Portillo

Adam Larson

Kam Williams

Rachel Robinson

Tyrie Ballard-Brown

Derek Chavez

Averey Tressler

Kefla Hare

Flora Alekseyeun

Syrus Yarbrough

Ayanna Mackins

Tony Raines

Janelle Casanave

Brad Fiorenza

Ryan Kehoe

Laurel Stucky

Jasmine Reynaud

Steve Meinke

Leroy Garrett

Brandon Nelson

Jay Mitchell

Nicole Zanatta

The first two episodes of the season will be released on April 10 on Paramount Plus. One episode will be released every Wednesday afterward until the eventual finale.

It starts at $4.99 to watch the season through the streaming service and it’s also important to note that with access to Paramount Plus, you will be able to watch all three of the previous All Stars seasons.

But, if you don’t have access to Paramount Plus in your area, don’t worry. There are a few workarounds for getting to watch the binge-worthy show. One that we definitely recommend is a VPN, specifically Express VPN.

Express VPN is a great way to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere around the world.

Here are all of the steps to start watching The Challenge: All Stars Season 4.

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any location that allows for Paramount Plus.

3. Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). Express VPN also allows you to stream other reality TV shows, including Love Island UK and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

