When is the Love Is Blind Season 5 reunion?

After lots of tears and romance, Season 5 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind is ending. But, is it ending with a reunion episode?

Alas, the fifth season of Love Is Blind is coming to a close. And honestly, the ending couldn’t have come fast enough.

From JP calling his fiance Taylor “fake” just because she wore makeup, to a sexual assault lawsuit filed by a contestant against the producers, fans have labeled it as the “worst season ever”.

Now that the wedding episode is on the horizon, viewers reluctantly plan to see this season through with a reunion segment.

Here are all of the details regarding Season 5’s reunion, starting with its release date.

Is Love Is Blind Season 5 getting a reunion?

On October 10, a teaser for the reunion was posted on Love Is Blind’s Instagram page.

Not only did the video confirm that a reunion special was actually happening, but it also revealed the release date of October 15 at 8 pm Eastern/5 pm Pacific Standard Time.

The clip also poked fun at the idea of the reunion being live. After the disaster that was Season 4’s attempt at a live segment, it made sure to clarify that Netflix isn’t even going to try it this time around, which is probably a good idea.

Since so many stars of the season have already left the show, including Uche’s ex-girlfriend Aaliyah, there’s no telling who will actually show up for the segment.

Nonetheless, based on the jaw-dropping drama from the previous reunion, which fans still bring up to this day, Season 5’s is probably going to be one for the books.

