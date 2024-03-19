Which Love Is Blind Season 5 couples are still together?

A whopping 28 singles entered the pods for Season 5 of Love Is Blind, but only two couples made it to the finale. Are the season’s couples still together? Here is everything you need to know.

Season 5 of the popular Netflix dating show featured 28 singles who joined in the pursuit of true love through emotional connection.

Every year since 2020 Love is Blind brings in hopeful singles who want to find their ideal match and fall in love without ever seeing each other face-to-face. The fifth season of the show gave us three couples of which only one successfully married.

Taylor Rue & Jared were engaged but broke up at the end of their honeymoon Mexico trip. Stacy Snyder & Izzy Zapata and Lydia Gonzalez & James were the only couples to walk down the aisle.

How many singles coupled up on Love Is Blind Season 5?

Out of 28 singles featured on the show, only six pairs found a connection with each other. Here are the six couples that formed on Love Is Blind Season 5:

Milton and Lydia

Izzy and Stacy

Chris and Johnie

Izzy and Johnie

Aaliyah and Uche

JP and Taylor

However, out of the six couples, only one managed to get through the entire experiment and stayed together even after the cameras stopped rolling.

Are Lydia Gonzalez & James Milton still together?

Netflix

Unlike Stacy Snyder & Izzy Zapata, who split dramatically on their wedding day after Stacy said no at the altar, Lydia & Milton got married.

The pair were the only ones from the entire Season 5 to go through with the entire experiment from beginning to end. Following the season finale the two joined the Reunion on October 15, 2023, and confirmed that they were still married.

In the same month, Lydia revealed to EW that the pair were in a long-distance relationship. She said, “Right now we’re really focused on our careers — I got a new job, it just started a month ago, he has a new job, has been there for a year but he just got relocated to Long Beach actually [for his MBA].”

Lydia and Milton remain the only couple still together from the Love Is Blind season 5 cast.

All five seasons of Love is Blind are available for streaming on Netflix. Season 6 is to air on February 14, 2024.