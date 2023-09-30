Love Is Blind’s Taylor Rue “at loss for words” after Season 5 split with JP

Taylor Rue, one of the many contestants of Love Is Blind Season 5, had a heartbreaking on-screen split with JP.

One of the most interesting aspects of Love Is Blind is the blind part. The contestants go through the pod dating experience without seeing each other.

This is a great way to see whether or not these singles are shallow, or are actually looking to gain a connection without thinking about looks.

After they get through this stage, the fourth wall is broken and the couples meet face-to-face for the first time. In some cases it has been love at first sight.

But unfortunately, Season 5’s Taylor Rue did not have that same experience with her man.

Is Love Is Blind’s Taylor still engaged with JP from Season 5?

After the couple got engaged to each other, JP started to show his true colors. He began commenting on Taylor’s appearance and even went as far as calling her ‘fake’ because she wore makeup.

She said, “Like, we went on this show to fall in love, based on our emotional connection – and we had made that strong, emotional connection,” she continued. “For it to be, like, totally thrown out the window in Mexico due to my makeup, I was at a loss for words. I was like, ‘I don’t understand what’s going on,’” she told Page Six on September 29.

The reality TV star did admit that they were able to reconnect after their onscreen fallout.

Taylor said, “I needed to, like, heal myself and be alone. Then a couple of months back, I had reached out to him and we texted for a bit. The conversation was good, but our timing just didn’t work out, so we never actually met up.”

JP hasn’t publicly responded to all of the negative backlash from how he treated Taylor on the show. Their reunion might have to wait until the Alter The Altar segment of the season.

To stay updated on Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.