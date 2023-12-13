Love Is Blind fans nervous after Season 6 gets premiere date

Love Is Blind is set to return for season 6 in February, but fans of the show aren’t looking forward the new season.

The popular Netflix series Love Is Blind revealed its sixth season will be dropping just in time for Valentine’s Day.

This season, the Love Is Blind cameras are headed to North Carolina to follow a new group of singles who are ready to find love in the pods.

A new Instagram teaser shows hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey building the pods to prepare for Season 6.

“We’re all ready for a fresh start at love. Find the connections you’ve been waiting for when Love is Blind Season 6 premieres this Valentine’s Day – Feb 14, 2024!” the post’s caption reads.

Netflix Season 5 cast of Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind fans want season 6 to be “authentic”

After an unsatisfying Love Is Blind season 5, fans were nervous to hear that another season would be returning so soon.

“Can we get contestants who are actually ready for marriage,” one fan complained.

Another Love Is Blind viewer added, “Can it be authentic please. No fake stuff.”

“They need to be spending more time on them background checks after last season. The pod walls are the least of our problems,” a different user chimed in.

Last season of Love Is Blind fell flat, due to lackluster connections and a lower number of couples who got engaged than usual.

Taylor Rue and JP Pierce were one of the two engaged couples on the show, but Taylor broke things off right before their wedding.

The only Love Is Blind season 5 couple who is still together are Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez and they are currently in a long-distance relationship.

Since the season 5 pairs didn’t seem to have a great track record, fans are skeptical about the upcoming season. Hopefully, there will be stronger couples in season 6 who are in it for the long haul.

Love Is Blind Season 6 premieres Wednesday, February 14 on Netflix.